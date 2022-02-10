The council is seeking the community's feedback on the reclassification of part of the Fairfield park from recreation reserve to local purpose. Photo / Supplied

A Hamilton suburb will soon enjoy an improved community hub, with upgrades to the fire-damaged section of Fairfield Hall under way.

The front of the hall will become a safer, modern, multi-functional space for the community to use and enjoy for years to come. Parts of the building have been unusable since it was deliberately set alight in 2019.

Hamilton City Council approved the first step of a legal reclassification process to enable a change of primary use of the building to become home to Te Whare o te Ata Fairfield/Chartwell Community Centre Trust. The established charitable trust has been providing community centre services for the area since 1986.

Community committee chairman councillor Mark Bunting said the multi-functional hub would help shape a vibrant, thriving neighbourhood.

"The special thing about this project is it is community-led and community-driven, and I know the outcomes we'll see will reflect that. Te Whare o te Ata does an exceptional job and we're excited to help give this area some love, to build on an already strong sense of community pride."

The upgrades, which involve demolishing and rebuilding parts of the hall – began in late November and are expected to take about six months.

"It was difficult for the community to lose this space in 2019, so it's heartening to see everything coming together. I can't wait to see this become the 'go-to' spot for hui, activities, and neighbourhood events," Bunting said.

The redesign of the hall will include:

• Moving the public toilets to the park side of the building

• Converting changing rooms to community spaces

• Modernising and creating flexible, multi-use and accessible spaces

• Changing the focus/use of the building

• Enhancing the building's connection with the community.

Te Whare o te Ata Fairfield/Chartwell Community Centre Trust manager Aaron Martin said the new space will align with the trust's priority of whakawhanaungatanga (building relationships).

"We've always been here but we look forward to this move giving us more visibility and encouraging more children and adults to connect in this new space.

"Building relationships is at the heart of what we do and having a hub for meetings, activities, playing, and learning will take that to new strengths."

This project is budgeted for $1.07 million, funded through a combination of the council's 2018-28 Long-Term Plan and fire damage insurance.

The council is seeking community feedback on reclassifying part of the park from recreation reserve to local purpose. This will enable Te Whare o te Ata to make the building its home and run a range of community services from the site.