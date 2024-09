Power under pressure, exploding pagers in Lebanon plus jury to begin deliberations in Phillip Polkinghorne trial.

Fire crews are at a structure fire in Putaruru in the South Waikato.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said four fire appliances were called to the fire about 8.10am and found a 6m by 6m garage “well involved on arrival”.

“Crews have got the fire under control, are dampening down hotspots and commencing salvage,” she said.

The spokeswoman said no one was in the garage according to the information she had.