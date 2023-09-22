Sumatran tiger Scout at Hamilton Zoo.

Whānau-friendly activities are easy to find these school holidays, thanks to a collaborative activity guide and website produced by three of Hamilton’s best-loved visitor destinations: Hamilton Gardens, Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga O Waikato, and Hamilton Zoo at Te Kāroro Nature Precinct.

Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park is a reconstruction of the natural forest, wetland and ecosystems present in pre-European times. Photo / Mike Walen

Parents and caregivers can take their pick of entertaining events ranging from princess sing-alongs to hands-on Steam (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths) workshops.

Hamilton City Council Visitor Destinations Unit director Lee-Ann Jordan said the collaborative approach aligned with the council’s vision to make Hamilton Kirikiriroa a more attractive, safe, and liveable city.

“Our destinations are looking forward to welcoming visitors and their whānau these holidays and showing them a great time,” she said.

“It’s a fantastic time of year to make the most of what our city facilities offer, from admiring the animals at the zoo and enjoying Exscite at the museum, to visiting Hamilton Gardens where spring is in full bloom.”

Siamang gibbons at Hamilton Zoo. Photo / Peter Drury

Hamilton Zoo will host a series of pop-up events featuring everything from blossoming stilt walkers to live performances by the Talents of the Pacific Academy. Visitors can also explore Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park, the lush 60ha reserve located across the road from the zoo in Te Kāroro Nature Precinct.

Waikato Museum has partnered with Bricks 4 Kidz to run a school holiday programme that encourages fresh thinking and creativity with Lego. There’s also the ever-popular offering at Exscite, the museum’s interactive centre for discovery that was revamped earlier this year.

At the award-winning Hamilton Gardens, Harold the Giraffe from the Life Education Trust will make a celebrity appearance. There’s also an enticing giveaway of free icecreams thanks to support from the Hamilton Gardens Cafe and Tip Top.

The Italian Renaissance Garden at Hamilton Gardens.

The “Find Your Fun” activity guide also features events held in conjunction with Hamilton City Libraries, Hamilton Pools, and Nature in the City, rounding out a diverse range of daily activities.

The activity guide is available as a printed schedule, a downloadable PDF document, or as an interactive calendar on the website findyourfun.nz

Information will also be shared on each destination’s social media channels.

The fun kicks off at Hamilton Gardens, Hamilton Zoo and Waikato Museum on Saturday September 23 and runs throughout the school holidays until Sunday October 8.