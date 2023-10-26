Julian Dennison (left) and Rhys Darby star in the surprisingly feel-good film 'Uproar'.

Uproar (116 mins), in cinemas now.

Directed by Paul Middleditch and Hamish Bennett

Uproar, set during the Springboks’ 1981 tour, is a thoroughly Kiwi film that deals with the impact of racism at a personal and political level, at a time when it was something that was mostly lurking and kept under wraps in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The film is a timely reminder that the 1981 tour was nearly brought to a halt by deeply emotional and very large demonstrations against apartheid, demonstrations that divided us as a nation and resulted in terrifying levels of police brutality.

Against that background, Uproar is, rather surprisingly, a feel-good film about people finding who they are and where they belong, with insights into coming-of-age, the difficulties and challenges of being a parent and what it meant to be an urban Māori in 1981.

Largely set in the fictional, rugby-obsessed St Gilbert’s College in Dunedin, with its motto “He iwi tahi tātou” (we are all one people), words often spoken by pompous Principal Slane (Mark Mitchinson), the film centres on the school’s only Māori student, Josh Waaka (Julian Dennison), massively overweight, differently dressed, a member of the lowly second fifteen, a second-rate outsider with no clear path ahead.

Josh must overcome his identity confusion, wider society’s attitudes and the conformity imposed by his English solo mother Shirley (Minnie Driver), an outsider like her sons, but of a different kind.

It’s Dennison’s brilliant acting that is the film’s standout feature, along with the skilful interweaving of real protest footage with fictional images of Josh and his protesting mates.

Shirley’s other son is Jamie (James Rolleston), who’s been a rugby star at St Gilbert’s but has been injured in a serious accident, limping and downtrodden, becoming uplifted when Principal Slane asks him to be the school’s assistant coach.

Driver and Rolleston both do justice to their roles.

Rhys Darby is Brother Madigan, who sees Josh’s potential as an actor and believes in him as a person, but Brother Madigan is not a very credible character.

Darby playing it relatively straight as a renegade version of a teaching brother, without his usual stand-up brand of goofiness, is rather a disappointment.

His character is poorly developed and a bit of a puzzle.

Keith Aberdein’s original screenplay was developed by screenwriters Hamish Bennett and Sonia Whiteman, with humorous, dramatic, political and personal elements that are well integrated, for the most part, by directors Paul Middleditch and Bennett, who created a film they considered worth taking to the Toronto Film Festival for its premiere in September.

Josh carves a path through the racism of his school by being an excellent rugby team member and also manages to get his mother onside, finally arriving at a place where he can be his true self and even when he’s surrounded by political upheaval, we know all will be well for him.

Here’s a feel-good movie with a difference, offering a little something for almost everyone.

Recommended

Movies are rated: Avoid, Recommended, Highly Recommended and Must See.





