The winning sculpture of the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award 2023 is called Connectivity. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

Hawke’s Bay artist Ricks Terstappen has taken out the top prize at this year’s Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award for his work Connectivity.

Award guest judge sculptor Hannah Kidd says the work is a “powerful” metaphor for rural communities.

“Neighbours can be quite some physical distance apart but connected in ways that support each other. Therefore, it’s these connection points that give the structure its dynamic strength.”

Terstappen, who wins a cash prize of $7000, was not present at the awards ceremony last night at Hamilton’s ArtsPost Galleries and Shop.

About the award entries, Kidd says: “It was amazing to see these sculptures in person in the gallery, and each of the artworks spoke to me. It was a hard decision to choose just three winners from the finalists. Congratulations to you all.”

Second prize and $1000 was awarded to Jeff Thomson and Bev Goodwin from Helensville for their piece Cyclonic, with the third place along with $500 going to John McKenzie from Te Aroha for 641E9372.

Second place of the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award 2023 went to Jeff Thomson (not pictured) and Bev Goodwin for their piece Cyclonic. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

Newly appointed New Zealand National Fieldays Society chairwoman Jenni Vernon selected the work In Case of Emergency ... Break Glass by Healther Olesen from Morrinsville for the Chair’s Choice Award.

Vernon says she was delighted to select this category winner for the first time.

“[I] was impressed to see how Heather fashioned such an exquisite piece from the product she sees daily around her rural property on the Raglan Coast.

“This art competition and exhibition really is phenomenal and showcases Kiwi ingenuity at its finest. The talent of these artists, to fashion these works from good old No.8 wire, a staple of New Zealand farms, is just incredible.”

Third place of the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award 2023 went to John McKenzie (left) for 641E9372. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

The annual No.8 Wire award competition, hosted by Waikato Museum and supported by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society (NZNFS), is now in its 26th year. It sees artists challenged to transform the iconic Kiwi farming product No.8 wire into art.

Since its inception in 1997, the competition is an open call for artists and creatives from across Aotearoa.

The finalists’ artworks will be displayed until Sunday, July 2 at ArtsPost, located at 120 Victoria St, Hamilton Kirikiriroa. Entry to the exhibition is free. All works are available for purchase.

New Zealand National Fieldays Society chairwoman Jenni Vernon (right) selected In Case of Emergency ... Break Glass by Heather Olesen for the Chair’s Choice Award. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

For more information about the competition, visit www.waikatomuseum.co.nz/no8wire

The 2023 Fieldays No.8 Wire Art Award finalists