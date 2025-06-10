“If the fruit is bruised or dropped, the benefit of robotic automation is lost. Our designs aim to reduce damage through their soft, flexible contact surfaces.”
Singh said the idea for the innovations was sparked by the horticulture industry’s labour shortage and a desire to reduce waste.
“The labour shortages are putting pressure on the growers to recruit skilled workers ... and if there’s not enough skilled workers on the ground, then there’s a lot of fruit that goes into the waste because it’s unpicked – so they’re losing money.