Fieldays just announced the entrants for this year's innovation awards.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Fieldays just announced the entrants for this year's innovation awards.

The Fieldays Innovation Awards just announced the 63 entrants vying for accolades in five categories this year.

The organisers said the competition attracted a diverse and impressive array of innovations from across the primary industries.

Among the applicants that have met the entrant criteria and been invited to participate in the awards are innovations from New Zealand, Australia and the United States.

Fieldays programme manager Steve Chappell said what stood out about this year’s entrants was the breadth of areas the entries come from.

“From eco-friendly materials that transform waste into valuable resources to AI-powered tools optimising livestock management, precision monitoring, and crop growth, each development embodies the future of smart, sustainable progress.”