This year's Fieldays will feature a Sustainability Hub.

Fieldays is returning to its regular winter date and brings along a new feature: A Sustainability Hub dedicated to sustainability in the food and fibre sector.

The new hub will feature a number of sustainability-focused organisations, including Toitū Envirocare, Wilderlab and RiverWatch, and help visitors explore sustainable farming research.

New Zealand National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation says that sustainability is a strong focus for the organisation.

“We’ve made a strategic decision to use the scale of Fieldays to help educate both visitors and exhibitors so that future generations will benefit from improved sustainability practices for New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.”

“It’s fantastic to be collaborating with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) on the Fieldays Sustainability Hub under the theme of The Time to Act is Now,” Nation says.

EPA general manager of Engagement Paula Knaap says visitors will be able to explore sustainable farming research and science, urban and rural waste management, as well as water management and renewable energy.

“We want to support farmers, growers, and the consumer on their sustainability journey. By showcasing some of the initiatives under way in Aotearoa New Zealand, we can help everyone see that together we can overcome the enormity of the challenges, with innovation and collaboration.”

Knaap says embracing initiatives that protect and enhance the environment has a range of benefits, including longevity of land use, resilience and changing climate conditions.

“[Also] those who purchase our goods ... are increasingly demanding evidence that they’ve been sustainably produced,” Knaap says.

The Fieldays Sustainability Hub will be located at site E38, on the corner of M Rd and E St, next to the Village Green.

There will also be a Fieldays Sustainability Trail, accessible via the official Fieldays App, which will lead visitors to other exhibitors who are demonstrating a commitment to sustainability.

The Fieldays Sustainability Hub joins the Fieldays Innovation Hub, Fieldays Opportunity Grows Here Careers Hub, Fieldays Hauora Taiwhenua Health & Wellbeing Hub, Fieldays Forestry Hub and Fieldays Digital Futures.

For more information on this year’s event visit the Fieldays website.

Fieldays 2023 is on at Mystery Creek from June 14 to 17. The event is run by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, a charitable organisation founded in 1968 for the purpose of advancing primary industries.