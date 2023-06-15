Fieldays fans were eager to see Fieldays return to its usual winter months - although the weather almost made it feel like summer. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Sun’s out, guns out, and gumboots out. That was the vibe at Fieldays this week.

Punters from far and wide flocked to Mystery Creek to get great bargains, keep up with the latest and greatest from the food and fibre sector, and enjoy a day out watching the fencing and tractor pull competitions and catching up with friends and family.

The latter drew in a big crowd of little soon-to-be Fieldays fans who were introduced to the event by parents.

One of them was Jethro Nicholas who had his dad Greg in tow and made a beeline to the tractor pull competition as soon as he caught a glimpse of the heavy machinery.

Greg says he hadn’t been to Fieldays in a couple of years.

“We came today to show Jethro around, it’s his first Fieldays. It’s a great day for it, great weather and we also got a few great deals.”

Greg Nicholson came to Fieldays to introduce his son Jethro to the event. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

To no surprise, Jethro says his favourite attraction of the day was seeing the tractors. “And the diggers.”

The deals were also a big drawcard for Fieldays attendees. Mark Gibson, a dairy farmer turned landscaper, says he has been attending Fieldays for a long time.

“I love it. I come to keep up with the latest and the greatest from the industry - and to get good deals.”

While Mark was looking for deals on landscaping equipment, a group of young tradies had their eyes on something else.

From left: Geoff and Alicia Rush of Matamata, Braiden Hills of Huntly, Shaun Colson, Jayden Pauro and Rachel Scott, all of Matamata, were looking for some great bargains at Fieldays. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

“I come for the Stoney Creek deals,” Rachel Scott, of Matamata, says.

“Yeah, and cheap stuff. And food,” adds Jayden Pauro, also of Matamata.

“And to watch the tractor pull. We come every year,” Braiden Hills of Huntly says.

Meanwhile, Ben Guy, who attended the event with his son Archer, says he was slightly disappointed this year.

“I was looking to buy a few things, like four-wheel drive accessories, rat traps and gumboots, but the exhibitors that I was looking for aren’t here this year. At least the weather is great,” Ben says.

The fencing competition and the tractor pull drew in big crowds. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

There is a new addition at Fieldays this year, the Sustainability Hub which was four years in the making and focuses on sustainability in the food and fibre sector.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Trade and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor, Minister for the Environment Peeni Henare and leader of the National Party Chris Luxon all checked out the hub on Wednesday.

Hipkins highlighted the importance of sustainability practices for the future of the sector, saying when he spent some time in London, he spoke to local stockists about why they chose to put New Zealand products on their menus and shelves.

“It’s the environment. It’s our brand. It’s our excellence. Maintaining and enhancing our environmental credentials is intrinsically linked to our economic and export success.

“Lifting our sustainability credentials and lowering our emissions profile will be key to future-proofing the industry and cementing a path towards continued export growth.”

There is still lots more to discover at Fieldays, you can check out the event today and Saturday.











