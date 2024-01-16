Retro Valley performs on the Vision College Puawai Stage at Festival One 2020. Photo / Simon Travaglia

Retro Valley performs on the Vision College Puawai Stage at Festival One 2020. Photo / Simon Travaglia

Festival One is returning to Hartford Farm, Karāpiro on Auckland Anniversary Weekend to celebrate its 10th anniversary of music, art, community and faith - this time, hopefully, mud-free.

The festival will run from January 26-29, showcasing a broad range of fantastic artists, lots of opportunities for the creative arts, and a few other surprises.

After beginning at Mystery Creek in the dusty summer of 2015, the multi-day Christian Festival moved to 209 Whitehall Rd in recent years.

The event has now run continuously for nine years - with a Covid-19 hiccup in 2022 when it was cancelled four days before the gates opened and a weather cancellation in 2023 when they had to close the gates 24 hours after opening.

Each year a wave of sun-soaked people from around New Zealand come together and pitch their tents with intense expectation.

Over the last 10 years bands and artists such as Lauren Daigle, For King & Country, Switchfoot, Citizens, Kings Kaleidoscope, John Mark McMillan, NF, Rapture Ruckus, Social Club Misfits, Gungor, All Sons & Daughters, Bethel Music, Tenth Avenue North, The Brilliance, Halfnoise, and hundreds more, alongside speakers Rikk E Watts, Sam Bloore, Chad M Johnson, Mary Bielski, two tonnes of free meat and a vibe that struggles to be explained have greeted these pilgrims.

Hartford Farm in Karāpiro is the venue of Festival One, Christian music festival. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Festival One’s goal is to create community in the church through music, art and culture.

With community as the central icon on its metaphorical flag, Festival One comes across a little differently.

Special guests include Charity Gayle, We Are Messengers, with many more artists to be announced in the coming months.

Visit iticket.co.nz/events/2024/jan/festival-one to grab your tickets, gather your whānau and get excited.





