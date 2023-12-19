The incident was reported to police around 3pm.

The incident was reported to police around 3pm.

Waikato Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal car crash in Puketotara on Sunday.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on Ormsby Road, State Highway 39, at about 6.20pm on December 17.

A Police spokesperson said the crash involved a white Nissan Skyline Saloon and a grey 2023 Polestar 2 Hatchback, travelling in opposite directions.

“Police would like to hear from any witnesses to the crash, or anyone who may have witnessed the driving of either vehicle prior to it.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Police by phoning 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using Update Report. Reference file number 231217/2070.

Police have conformed there was one fatality following the crash on Ormsby Road, State Highway 39.









Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



