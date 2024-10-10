Minister for Infrastructure Chris Bishop says the Fast Track Approvals Bill will help “rebuild the economy and fix our housing crisis, improve energy security, and address our infrastructure deficit”. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Of the 149 projects released in the Government’s Fast Track Approvals Bill, 19 major projects are in Waikato.

The projects include the construction of the Rotokawa Solar Farm just east of Taupō, to connect and supply electricity to the national grid, the Waikato Expressway’s long-awaited southern extension from SH1 Cambridge to SH29 Piarere, and the controversial underground mining operation in Waihī.

Housing developments are on the fast-track too; at least five are planned around Hamilton.

Minister for Infrastructure Chris Bishop said the bill would help “rebuild the economy and fix our housing crisis, improve energy security, and address our infrastructure deficit”.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said the 149 projects selected had significant regional or national benefits.