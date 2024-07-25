Proceeds of this event will go to the Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty to help continue their vital support services. Tickets are available online via the Zealong website and include a High Tea prepared by Executive Pastry Chef Valentina Avecilla.

● Impact Fight Night 11, sport event, July 27, 3pm at Westpac Events Centre, Ron Ladd Pl, Morrinsville

This Contact Kickboxing and Muay Thai event is hosted by Freestyle MMA Morrinsville and is set to showcase 10 local fighters and fighters from across the North Island. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

Parts of the Ngāruawāhia section of the Te Awa River Ride will be lit up for a special event. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

● Te Awa River Ride Light Night, community event, July 27, 5pm at The Point, Lower Waikato Esplanade, Ngāruawāhia

Parts of the section will be lit up after dark, creating a unique Te Awa River Ride experience - walk or wheel a 1km stretch of Te Awa from The Point to Market St. There will be food trucks at the start/finish, halfway entertainment and an after party at Durham St Precinct. All those on bikes must have lights! Free event.

● The Hunchback of Notre Dame, musical, July 27 until August 10 at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

The Hamilton Operatic Society is presenting a musical based on the Victor Hugo novel with songs from the Disney animated feature and new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Navy In Concert, July 28, 3pm at Cambridge Town Hall

Join The Royal New Zealand Navy Band in Cambridge. This concert promises something for everyone, from classic military marches to rousing overtures, stunning soloists to toe-tapping selections. Tickets at the door or via Eventfinda.

● Drag Bingo with Anita Wigl’it, August 1, 7pm at Lucky Finn’s, Hamilton

Join Anita Wigl’it, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under for three competitive rounds of bingo, prizes, a whole lot of laughs and of course a drag show. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Taylor Swift Tribute, concert, August 3, 6pm at Zeal Hamilton, 9 Ward Lane, Hamilton

Step into the enchanting world of Taylor Swift as New Zealand’s very own tribute band brings her greatest hits to life. Tickets available online.

New Zealand Drag Queen Anita Wigl'it.

● Afrika Bazaar, market, August 3, 11am at Claudelands Events Centre, Hamilton

A festival of culture to celebrate and advocate for African communities in the Waikato and surrounding districts come and experience food, arts, crafts, music, dance and fashion. Family-friendly and free event.

● Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? theatre performance, August 14-18, The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a play by Edward Albee first staged in October 1962. It examines the complexities of the marriage of a middle-aged couple, Martha and George. Late one evening, after a university faculty party, they receive an unwitting younger couple, Nick and Honey, as guests, and draw them into their bitter and frustrated relationship. Tickets via The Meteor website.

● New Zealand Darts Masters 2024, sport event, August 16-17, Globox Arena, Hamilton

The biggest names in darts are set to return to New Zealand. It’s set to be a blend of high-level sport, fancy dress costumes and big 180 calls. See eight of the PDC’s superstars take on eight top talents from the Oceanic region. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● The Bitches’ Box: Episode 4, comedy event, August 17, 7.30pm at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

The Bitches’ Box are a comedy duo: Emma Newborn and Amelia Dunbar. Featuring iconic dog characters and a hilarious romp through a local farm setting, The Bitches’ Box: Episode 4 promises to deliver the same wild and zany antics that fans have come to love. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Women’s Lifestyle Expo 2024, August 17-18, Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

This event brings together 180 lifestyle companies under one roof, featuring fashion, beauty, artisan goods, eco-products and gourmet food. Tickets are available online via Ticketek.



