An estimated 2000 people attended the event on Tauhara Rd, on June 7, alongside the golf course, where 3000 trees were planted and a huge carnival atmosphere was in place with an array of stalls and environmental groups and businesses showcasing what they are all about.
She said it was a true community event with everyone pitching in.
“Epro [a pest control business] sent one of their employees out to the forest to shoot deer today ... and created 1500 venison sausages and donated them.
“Jude from The Bistro has done 150kg of soup with 100kg of vegetables from Misfit gardens so it is this amazing community coming together to provide free food for everyone and to put on this big event.
“They are cups that don’t have the plastic linings that are usually in paper cups so they can be eaten by the worms. Those cups are used for the soup and you can take the soup cup to Mitre 10 and they can put a plant in it and you can take it home to plant in your garden.
“We are trying really hard to minimise the waste at our event as well and role model that for other events.”
She said the aim of Greening Taupō was to create corridors to link up the few areas of remaining native bush.