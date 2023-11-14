Bird avoidance training is available as part of the Mahi Aroha program.

A popular program of events focusing on the nature of the Central Plateau will return in January 2024.

Mahi Aroha is a joint effort by the conservation organisation Project Tongariro and the Department of Conservation, offering a calendar of nearly 30 events around the region.

The experiences range from art classes to heli hikes, all with the wider aim of encouraging the community to explore, enjoy and protect their environment.

The events offer something for the whole family, including the four-legged ones.

Sue Graham's watercolour workshops help people explore nature creatively.

The more indoor-inclined adventurer can enjoy nature art painting with watercolour artist Sue Graham, creating works based on New Zealand’s native plants and landscapes to take home with them.

Kids Greening Taupō will lead wildlife learning sessions suitable for even the littlest environmental hero at Tūrangi Library, with times for 0–5-year-olds and those aged 5 and over.

For those who prefer a shot of adrenaline with their conservation learning, there will be guided heli hikes to the Kaipo River swing bridge and into the Kaimanawa Forest Park.

These days out are suitable for well-equipped and fit trampers aged over 10.

Even the dog can get in on the conservation action, with whio and kiwi aversion training to ensure they play their part in keeping New Zealand’s wildlife safe.

There are also plenty of walks on offer, from the Waipāhīhī Botanical Gardens to the Ōhakune Old Coach Road and Te Matapuna wetlands.

Project Tongariro chief executive officer Kiri Te Wano said the aim of Mahi Aroha is to help locals and visitors alike fall in love with the area.

“We live in an incredible space in the Central Plateau; these trips and events are encouraging us all to get out and appreciate it.”

With events running from Taupō to Ōhakune, and almost everywhere in between, families, individuals and friends should be able to find one that suits them.

Department of Conservation community ranger Candace Graham said being outdoors had a positive impact on people’s well-being.

“Mahi Aroha makes it easy for all of us to get a little more nature in our summer.

“We have so many beautiful natural spaces across the Central North Island, this is a great way to experience them with friends and whānau.”

Te Wano said the range of sessions on offer was huge and encouraged people to check out the full list.

“We can’t list them all here – there are big tramps and little walks, avoidance training for dogs, and so much more – we can’t wait to see you all out there this January.”

See the Mahi Aroha events at tongariro.org.nz/mahi-aroha. Popular events fill quickly, so prompt booking is recommended.

Milly Fullick is a journalist based in Taupō. She joined the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald team in 2022.

