Karthikeya Jithendra Babu is acing his apprenticeship, as he completed all three years' worth of online studies in just 16 months.

Karthikeya Jithendra Babu is acing his apprenticeship, as he completed all three years' worth of online studies in just 16 months.

Hamilton’s Karthikeya Jithendra Babu always planned to study engineering, but participating in a gateway programme at high school made him want to become an apprentice instead.

And he is acing it: Karthikeya is now in the second year of his light fabrication apprenticeship, but has already completed all three years’ worth of e-learning in just 16 months.

Originally, Karthikeya had a scholarship to study mechanical engineering at the University of Waikato after finishing his final year at Hillcrest High, but his memories from volunteering as part of a gateway programme changed his mind.

Karthikeya said he had volunteered one day a week with Hillcrest-based company PFS Engineering, and also worked there during the school holidays.

“I was having a casual chat with the general manager one day and he shared his story on how he started as a tradesman doing an apprenticeship and became the GM for a highly reputable engineering company. It made me think,” Karthikeya says.

Afterward the chat, he did some research and decided to do a light fabrication apprenticeship instead of going to university.

“Gaining real work experience while you earn and learn has just been amazing,” he says.

New Zealand work-based learning organisation Competenz has supported Karthikeya throughout his learning journey.

Competenz training advisor John Crombie said Karthikeya progressed exceptionally quickly through his online studies.

Karthikeya Jithendra Babu had a scholarship to study mechanical engineering, but decided to do an apprenticeship instead.

“Karthikeya is the only apprentice I have ever experienced to have completed all three years of e-learning in only 16 months. Every week [he] has done several hours after work, working on his e-learning,” Crombie says.

“He has a very enthusiastic attitude and I have not needed to motivate him at all.”

Karthikeya says he’s “100 per cent sure” he made the right decision to start the light fabrication apprenticeship at PFS.

He has even influenced his friends, who have started apprenticeships after completing their university degrees. Karthikeya says the ‘earn and learn’ model of workplace training has great appeal.

“The more I learn, the more I earn. It’s as simple as that... I feel doing [an apprenticeship] gives you a strong base for your career pathway and future, which is awesome.

“My company allows me to develop different skills in different environments. I started working in the stainless workshop doing light fabrication, and then started working in the carbon workshop doing heavy fabrication. Now I’m working on projects on sites.”

Once qualified, Karthikeya plans to become a team leader or start studying towards a business qualification to move into management.

His advice for school leavers: “Show what you have learned and built up and people won’t even ask if you have a degree. Concentrate on your passion, and if you love engineering, I recommend you do an apprenticeship. You won’t regret it. Trust me.”