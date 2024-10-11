Police, coastguards and surf lifesavers will stage a search and rescue exercise in the Coromandel this weekend.
Coastguard New Zealand confirmed it would have volunteers from Coastguard Whitianga, Coastguard Waihī Beach, Coastguard Tairua-Pāuanui and Coastguard Whangamatā involved on the water responding to a distress scenario from noon on Saturday, October 12.
“We would ask all skippers to keep well clear of the exercise so that the integrity of the search can be maintained,” a spokesman said.
In a statement, Coastguard Whitianga said the agencies would be conducting a combined on-water search and rescue exercise off Hot Water Beach.