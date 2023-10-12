A look into how the MMP system works, which is how we will all be voting come October 14th. Video / Paul Slater

Wild swings in the last two elections in several Waikato electorates adds a bit of spice and intrigue to election 2023.

Of particular interest will be the Hamilton West and Hamilton East electorates where both MPs who contested the 2020 election are not standing for re-election.

The race looks intriguing in two Māori electorates which take in large swathes of Waikato.

In both Hamilton electorates, comfortable wins for National MPs in 2017, became comfortable wins for Labour MPs in 2020, although National’s Tama Potaka snatched the Hamilton West seat back in a 2022 by-election by a 2285 vote majority over Labour’s Georgie Dansey. Those seats tended to be a gauge of the country’s political views so will be fascinating in that respect.

In the more rural electorates of Taranaki-King Country - National’s Barbara Kuriger, Waikato - National’s Tim van de Molen, Coromandel - National’s Scott Simpson and Taupō - National’s Louise Upston, National MPs had comfortable wins in 2017 that were eroded in 2020, but still remained in National’s hands.

The three Māori electorates in Waikato were also shaping up to be very interesting.

In the Te Tai Hauāuru electorate Labour’s Adrian Rurawhe won by a relatively modest margin of 1053 votes in 2020 against Te Pāti Māori’s Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and a similar margin against Te Pāti Māori candidate Howie Tamati in 2017. However, Rurawhe is not contesting the electorate this time around, opting to go list-only.

That leaves Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, now Te Pāti Māori co-leader, to contest the seat against Labour’s Soraya Peke-Mason and National’s Harete Hipango.

In the Hauraki Waikato electorate, Labour’s Nanaia Mahuta had comfortable wins in 2017 and 2020 but the race against Te Pāti Māori newcomer Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke this time around is shaping up to be a much closer contest.

The Waiariki Electorate touches on the southern end of the Waikato region, and has seen three different MPs in the last three elections. Incumbent MP Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi is facing up against first-time Labour candidate Toni Boynton.

There would be no election in the Port Waikato electorate until November 25 this year, following the death of Act candidate Neil Christensen. Voters in that electorate should still cast their important party vote though.









You will be able to vote in a number of voting places around the country. You won’t need ID. You will go to a voting screen so you can mark your voting paper in private, and then slot it into the ballot box.

If you are sight-impaired or have a physical disability that means you can’t mark your voting paper, you can vote via a telephone dictation service. If you’re overseas, you can vote by downloading your voting paper, marking it with your voting ticks and sending it back. Someone can also come to collect your voting paper if you are unable to go to a voting place.

Votes are counted by hand and a preliminary result is released on election night. An official count is then completed, which includes special votes (such as those cast from outside your electorate, including from overseas), and released 20 days after election day.

Where to vote

Use this map to find out what voting places are open near you today. You can vote in any location, but voting will likely be faster, and you won’t need to cast a special vote if you vote in your electorate or in one of the out-of-electorate polling places that support your electorate.

