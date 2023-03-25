From left: The new Wayfinder project is led by Tamati Peni (Te Whatu Ora NZ Interim Pacific Lead), Rose Marsters (Wintec Te Pūkenga, Strategic Pacific Director) and Marouna James (Ministry of Social Development/Public Services). Photo / Wintec Te Pūkenga

Wintec Te Pūkenga, Te Whatu Ora NZ and the Ministry of Social Development have launched a new workforce-guided project for Pacific ākonga (students) in the Waikato.

The Wayfinder pilot project has been created with a focus on pathways in the health sector, including nursing, midwifery, counselling, social work and physiotherapy.

The project will support Pacific students in a one-to-four-year plan, depending on their chosen studies, and help students evolve from learners into employment or study options at degree level.

The collective leadership model is led by Wintec Te Pūkenga Strategic Pacific director Rose Marsters, Te Whatu Ora NZ Interim Pacific lead Tamati Peni and Ministry of Social Development representative MarounaJames.

Each organisation will provide support in different ways, but all will have a focus on equity. An example of support is a tuakana support person: A Te Whatu Ora NZ Pacific staff member will be onsite at Wintec one day a week to provide clinical and cultural help.

Marsters says the project demonstrates a collective intention that the organisations are invested in the students’ journeys “not just now, but into the future”.

“There is a requirement for a stronger and more relevant workforce in the Waikato region because of Covid. This pilot is a response to this need,” Marsters says.

“This project will also demonstrate an equity approach being led by Pacific for Pacific and will become an exemplar of a systemic change that promotes a learning environment that addresses inequities and promotes improved outcomes for Pacific.”

Students and Wintec staff outside the new C4LOVE space. Photo / Wintec Te Pūkenga

Peni says there were a lot of places for the students to contribute in the health sector.

“You need to be up here on this stage taking us to the next level. We have jobs for you. There are places here for you to contribute. Believe in yourself, like we do,” Peni says.

The launch of the Wayfinder project also coincided with the official opening of the Centre for Learners of Oceania and Vocational Excellence (C4LOVE), located beside the Wintec Atrium. The centre, dedicated to Pacific, equity and excellence, was established by Oire Pacific.

C4LOVE’s visual design depicts the different Pacific languages of love which announces its purpose, values and intention of the creation of the space for Pacific ākonga, kaimahi and communities.







