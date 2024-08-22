The vaccination programme will start in November and is estimated to cost Waipā District Council $25,000.
In vaccinating the trees, Waipā is following in the footsteps of Auckland Council which has seen a decrease in trees dying from the disease over the past three years since the vaccine was introduced to New Zealand.
The vaccine, called DutchTrig, is manufactured in the Netherlands and has been used there since the 1990s.
It is currently not available to the public.
Richardson said Dutch elm disease was considered to be one of the most devastating tree diseases in the world.
“An infected elm tree can die in as little as three weeks, or over two to three years.”
Infected trees must be removed to prevent the disease from spreading further.
Dutch elm disease is spread by elm bark beetles, which carry the fungus from an infected tree and bore into new trees nearby.
However, it can also be spread via the trees’ connected root systems, by movement of firewood, or by contaminated pruning tools.
Symptoms develop quickly within a four to five-week period, and signs of the disease include wilting, curling, yellowing of leaves and dead branches.