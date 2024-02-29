Dutch elm disease has been found on a tree in Waipā.

Dutch elm disease has been found on a tree in Waipā.

A fatal and fast-spreading tree fungus, Dutch elm disease, has been discovered in Waipā.

The disease has befallen an elm tree on private property in Te Awamutu, tests confirmed.

Dutch elm disease is caused by a species of fungus and is almost always deadly. Infected trees must be removed to prevent the disease from spreading further.

The disease does not affect trees unrelated to the elm species.

Waipā District Council arborist planner James Richardson said Dutch elm disease was considered to be one of the most devastating tree diseases in the world.

“An infected elm tree can die in as little as three weeks, or over two to three years.

“It is very concerning to have confirmation the disease is now in Waipā. We will be working closely with Waikato Regional Council, SPS Biosecurity and Environmental Services, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), local arborists, Cambridge Tree Trust and the community to limit the spread of the disease.”

Dutch elm disease is spread by elm bark beetles, which carry the fungus from an infected tree and bore into new trees nearby.

It can also be spread to other elms via the trees’ connected root systems, by movement of firewood, or by contaminated pruning tools.

Symptoms develop quickly within a four to five-week period, and signs of the disease include wilting, curling, yellowing of leaves and dying or dead branches. There is no known cure for infected trees.

“When removing the infected trees, all material should be immediately chipped, burned or buried on-site or at a landfill site. Incorrect processing can spread the disease further. People should contact MPI if they suspect their elm trees to be infected.” Richardson said.

Elms can be identified by their large leaves, which feature serrated edges, symmetrical veins, an asymmetrical leaf base and feel like sandpaper.

The next steps for the council will be to collaborate with SPS Biosecurity and Environmental Services to monitor the spread of the disease.

Waipā District Council has over 250 elm trees it maintains in parks and streets. Staff will be monitoring and assessing them regularly to identify any trees with the disease early and manage any actions required.

If residents suspect the disease is present on an elm tree, please report it to MPI’s Exotic Pest and Disease Hotline on 0800 80 99 66.

For more information visit, waipadc.govt.nz/dutchelmdisease.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald and Te Awamutu Courier

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.