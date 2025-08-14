More than 120 people have died in the Waikato River since 1980, a statistic that has contributed to its listing in New Zealand’s top three drowning “black spots” this year.

The black spots list has been compiled by Water Safety NZ and indentifies the top ten New Zealand locations with high rates of drownings, similar to high-risk areas on roads.

The Waikato, with 123 deaths, is third behind Manukau Harbour and Piha Beach, and is the only river on the list.

Water Safety NZ’s safety and prevention lead, Esther Hone, said the river’s murky waters, hidden debris, fast-moving currents and slippery, eroded banks made it a “deadly environment” for the unprepared.

In 2024, the Waikato region recorded 10 drowning fatalities – in line with its 10-year average of 9.9 – giving it a per capita rate of 2 deaths per 100,000 people, Water Safety NZ stats reveal.

All last year’s drownings were adult men, aged 25 or older.

Water Safety NZ’s Esther Hone.

The three main areas for drowning along the Waikato River were the Taupo end, in Hamilton City and Port Waikato, Water Safety general manager, data science and insights, Chris Casey said.

Hone added many of the deaths occurred when men tried to rescue a stranded swimmer or ignored safety warnings before entering the water.

Trips and falls make up 43% of fatalities along the river, Hone said.

“No matter how much we think we’re not going to get in the water, unfortunately, that’s when drownings happen.”

One of the significant risk factors associated with swimming in the river is people jumping off bridges, according to Hone.

“Jumping from bridges is particularly dangerous after rain due to changes in depth, flow and debris.”

While deaths among those over 25 remained stubbornly high, targeted survival-skills training for tamariki was starting to make a difference, she said.

Water Safety general manager, data science and insights Chris Casey.

Taupiri School runs the Water Skills for Life programme, showing children aged 5 to 13 how to stay safe in the water, teaching vital skills such as using life jackets, floating feet first instead of head first and how to huddle together to stay warm.

Taupiri School principal Judith Gribble said safety knowledge around rivers, lakes and beaches would be critical, especially heading into summer.

Gribble said the Waikato River was a year-round playground for locals, but it became significantly busier as summer approached.

“Know your limitations and understand the conditions you are going into.”

Taupiri School Principal Judith Gribble. Photo / Tom Eley

Despite great strides made by children in the water, Gribble warns that it was the parents who needed to improve their water skills and keep an eye on their tamariki.

“As much as schools are doing this work, yeah, parents need to ensure that their children know and are safe.”

If parents cannot swim, wearing a life jacket or enrolling in water survival classes is recommended, Gribble said.

“It is not about being embarrassed about the fact that you don’t know how to be safe on the water, but as an adult, you can do something about it.”

Parents need to have some personal responsibility, Gribble said.

“Get in the pool and do some work.”

Water Safety NZ first released the drowning black spots in 2023 as part of the National Drowning Report.

Locations in 2024 expanded from 2023’s, with Auckland’s Princes Wharf and Lake Pupuke, having been replaced by new high-risk areas.

The Waikato River is among the new locations that have been added, while Papanui Point, near Raglan, the other Waikato spot on the list, has been featured since 2023.

For more information visit watersafetynz.org/drowning-insights/drowning-blackspots.

Waikato River’s key risks

Avoid entering the river for 1–2 days after heavy rain.

Check river height and flow before entering — water releases from the dams can cause sudden changes. Notifications are usually on the energy company’s website; canoeing and kayaking clubs are also a good source.

The river is very deep with many strainers caused by vegetation and debris.

Drowing black spots list

Manukau Harbour

Piha

Waikato River

Muriwai Beach

Manukau Heads

Wellington Harbour

Te Henga / Bethells Beach

Papanui Point

Karioitahi Beach

Mount Maunganui

