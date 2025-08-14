Advertisement
Drowning black spots: Waikato River features in top ten high-risk list

Tom Eley
By
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

The Waikato River has one of the highest numbers of drownings among rivers nationwide. Photo / Tom Eley

More than 120 people have died in the Waikato River since 1980, a statistic that has contributed to its listing in New Zealand’s top three drowning “black spots” this year.

The black spots list has been compiled by Water Safety

