Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tragic loss drives Esther Hone’s water safety advocacy in Northland

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Northlander Esther Hone lost a friend 33 years ago in the Milford Sound, pictured. Photo / Nicola Lamb

Northlander Esther Hone lost a friend 33 years ago in the Milford Sound, pictured. Photo / Nicola Lamb

If anyone knows the importance of learning water survival skills at a young age, it’s Northlander Esther Hone.

The former competitive swimmer and current water safety advocate was a teenager when she lost her friend during a boating accident 33 years ago in the South Island.

Hone, who was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save