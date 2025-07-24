“Water Skills For Life encourages a simulated open water environment in the swimming pool, creating currents and rough water ... so kids can know what it feels like and know what to do to keep themselves water safe.”
Hone is also sharing her tale for World Drowning Prevention Day today, an annual event organised by the World Health Organisation.
This year’s theme, “Share Your Story,” encourages people to speak openly about their experiences in, on, or around the water.
By sharing personal stories, it’s hoped drownings can be prevented.
Some stories are well known, including that of Rob Hewitt, an ex-navy diver who spent 75 hours in the open sea after a diving trip off the Kāpiti Coast went terribly wrong in 2006.
Hewitt, now an ambassador and kaihautū [leader] for Water Safety New Zealand, dedicates much of his time advocating for water safety, with a focus on Māori and Pasifika communities.