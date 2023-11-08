Punjabi group doing the 'Bhangra' dance at the Waikato Diwali Mela 2022. Photo / Indian Cultural Society (Waikato) Inc.

Punjabi group doing the 'Bhangra' dance at the Waikato Diwali Mela 2022. Photo / Indian Cultural Society (Waikato) Inc.

Bright lights and big bangs will welcome Indian New Year in Hamilton as the 33rd Diwali mela kicks off on Saturday.

Diwali is a traditional Indian festival of lights that celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

The Hamilton celebration has been organised by the Indian Cultural Society (Waikato) since 1990.

For the first time, the mela will be celebrated at Innes Common at Hamilton Lake this year, after it was previously held at Founders Theatre and more recently at the society’s premises in Frankton.

Acting president of the Indian Cultural Society (Waikato) Jujhar Singh Randhawa said visitors going to the festival can expect food, performances and fireworks.

The society had also adjusted the starting time to the earlier time of 4pm to make the event more family friendly.

Indian Cultural Society (Waikato) Inc Acting President Jujar Singh Randhawa. Photo / Indian Cultural Society (Waikato) Inc.

“People with kids [often couldn’t] come to evening functions because the kids are about to sleep or they need to [make] dinner. [Now, the event] feels like a picnic,” he said.

Randhawa said the society moved the festival to Hamilton Lake because it is a larger space.

“We’re expecting around 4000 people on the day. We usually have 1000 people and in history before there was more. At the Founders Theatre, we used to pack it up all the time. I think they had 1200 seats.

“So, I thought ‘let’s take it outside’ this year”, he said.

Diwali is a Hindu festival but is celebrated in other Indian religions, like Sikhism, as well.

During the Diwali celebration, it is tradition to light 13 clay lamps called diya, or deepa, which symbolise the inner light protecting one from spiritual darkness. The lamps are also lit in protection from negative energy and bad spirits, and as a prayer for good health and prosperity.

Thirteen diyas are lit to represent the triumph of good over evil during the festival of Diwali. Photo / Payal Kumar

The name Diwali, or Deepavali, comes from the row (avali) of clay lamps (deepa).

Visitors to the Hamilton event will be able to see the lights. Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate has been invited to start off the function by lighting the diya.

The event will also see cultural performances from Hamilton and Auckland groups including dance forms from around India, like Bharat Natyam, Garba, and Punjabi Bhangra.

Randhawa follows the Sikhism religion and said Bandi Chhor Diwas is a significant Diwali tradition for the Sikh Community.

“It celebrates the day the sixth Guru (God/spiritual guide) freed 52 [Hindu] Kings from the [Mughal] Emperor [from the Gwalior Fort]”, he said.

The Indian Cultural Society (Waikato) Inc was formed in 1990 and is one of the organisations that initiated the Diwali celebration in Hamilton.

● The Details

What: Diwali Mela

When: Saturday, November 11, 4pm

Where: Innes Common, Hamilton Lake

Tickets: Free event

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.