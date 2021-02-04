Distinguished panel will judge award to inspire new generation of Māori artists

Te Arikinui King Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero Tuawhitu. Photo / Erica Sinclair

The country's first and only portraiture award to inspire a new generation of Māori artists is calling for final entries for the inaugural competition, with the deadline for submissions on March 5.

New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata, together with The Office of the Kīngitanga, launched the King Tūheitia Portraiture Award in August to motivate emerging Māori artists to create portraits of their tūpuna (ancestors).

Artists are given an opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage while competing for a first prize of $20,000. The runner-up and people's choice award provide $2500.

Entries are open to emerging Māori artists who have either created an artwork within the last two years, or wish to create an artwork especially for the competition, using any visual medium, with whakapapa connections to the depicted tūpuna.

The finalist artworks will be judged by a distinguished panel comprising renowned artists at the opening of the exhibition.

These include tohunga tā moko and kapa haka exponent Sir Derek Lardelli; celebrated artist, teacher and activist Kura Te Waru Rewiri and artist Lisa Reihana, who is known around the world for her portraits and digital art.

Artist Lisa Reihana is one of the judges of the award. Photo / Supplied

Reihana says the timing is extraordinary as New Zealand comes to grips with what we have here in our country.

"I applaud the Kīngitanga for coming up with this award which is a serious proposition with a generous remuneration for emerging artists.

"Not only does it encourage Māori artists to look closely at their history and whakapapa but it creates a contemporary spin on our tradition of recording tūpuna.

"This award is not just for Māori but for New Zealanders – after a turbulent 2020, now more than ever we are looking at ourselves and realise the importance of generating our own projects from home."

The inaugural award will be made in May with an exhibition of finalist artworks in Te Whanganui-a-Tara at The New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata, timed to coincide with Matariki. Finalist artworks will then tour the country.

An information pack on how to enter is available to download from nzportraitgallery.org.nz/kiingituheitiaaward.

Entries close on March 5 and the winners will be announced at the exhibition opening on May 27.