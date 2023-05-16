Have a fun day out with the ones you love. Photo / Waikato District Council

Have a fun day out with the ones you love. Photo / Waikato District Council

If your dog loves getting dirty, and you don’t mind a bit of mud, then the Dirty Dog Challenge is for you.

The Waikato District Council and the Hamilton City Council are teaming up again for this unique event, to be held on Saturday, July 22 in Ngāruawāhia.

The Dirty Dog Challenge is a 2.5-kilometre or 6km obstacle course that you do with your dog by your side. All profits from the event will go towards helping animals in Hamilton and Waikato District’s communities.

“Whether you’re a keen runner, or you just want to walk, the aim of the event is to have fun with your furry friends,” says Waikato District Council animal control team leader Tracey Oakes. “Not only is it a fun event, but by taking part you’ll be helping us support dogs in our communities.”

Launched in 2018, the Dirty Dog Challenge has continued to grow in popularity. The event received a Merit Award in the Outstanding Event category at the 2022 Recreation Aotearoa Awards, which recognise excellence and innovation in the recreation sector.

Hamilton City Council Animal education and control manager Sue Stanford says it’s great to offer an event that people can do with their dogs.

“We know how much people love their dogs - so it’s nice to offer something they can enjoy together.”

“Our first event had a total of 170 participants,” says Stanford. “Last year there were 383 dogs and 530 people walking, running, racing and rolling through the track together. Given the event’s popularity, we encourage people to register early. We have a limit on numbers, so get in quick!”

All profits from this event will go to helping animals in our communities.

● There will be an area where you and your dog can clean off before you leave (imagine having to clean the inside of your car if you didn’t!).

The Details

What: Dirty Dog Challenge 2023

When: Saturday 22 July. Event Distances: 2.5km or 6km

Where: Christian Youth Camp, 148 Waingaro Road, Ngāruawāhia

Tickets: $60.00 for one person and one dog. $30 extra for an additional runner (only one additional runner who must be at least eight years old).

Dogs must be vaccinated and in good health and be kept on a lead through the course. Complete the registration form to enter.

See www.waikatodistrict.govt.nz/dirtydog or www.hamiltongovt.nz/dirtydog.