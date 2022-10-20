Sas Hurst reprises her role as Shirley Valentine in the forthcoming Little Theatre play. Photo / Dean Taylor

Sas Hurst reprises her role as Shirley Valentine in the forthcoming Little Theatre play. Photo / Dean Taylor

In 2009 local theatre director Coral Taylor decided to retire on a high note after bringing a highly successful season of Willy Russell's Blood Brothers to the stage.

She was lured back to the theatre by another of Russell's wonderful plays — Shirley Valentine.

Now in post-Covid lockdown 2022, Coral is once again bringing the one-woman play Shirley Valentine to the Te Awamutu stage.

Coral admits she is drawn to Liverpudlian playwright Willy Russell. She describes him as the author of three amazing productions, and she has had the privilege of directing all three.

Back to 2009 and Coral directed Blood Brothers, Russell's only musical. She says it was three months of emotional and demanding rehearsals to bring the musical to Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society's Woolshed Theatre stage, but opening night was amazing.

"Patrons left the theatre close to tears, obviously affected by the production," says Coral.

As well as leading an amazing season, Coral also admitted to feeling exhausted by the experience — but then Shirley Valentine came her way and she was encouraged to rethink her retirement and make her way back.

The experience was helped when local actor Sas Hurst agreed to make her first venture into straight repertory theatre.

"It was a brave undertaking," says Coral.

"Sas took on a Willy Russell play, in a solo performance, with 36 pages of dialogue to learn.

"Sas put her mind to it and week-by-week during rehearsals the small crew and I saw this amazing Shirley going from strength-to-strength."

Once again the show had a successful season at The Woolshed for Talos and Coral was encouraged to keep going and direct another four productions, including by popular demand, a return of Blood Brothers.

In 2020 Coral took on another Willy Russell masterpiece, Educating Rita, this time in the Te Awamutu Little Theatre stage.

The 13 show season was sold out before opening night.

This year the opportunity again arose to direct a return of Shirley Valentine, again with Sas Hurst in the only role.

Coral says it is a great responsibility to present the play to a new audience, but she also has the pleasure of seeing someone with Sas' capabilities reprise her role.

Working from home, the pair have been doing the lines, a dialogue filled with Willy Russell's humour, but also tinged with pathos, and on Sunday they moved into the theatre.

Coral says despite it not being show ready, Sas performed Act 1 like a pro.

With just the crew of four watching, they were "blown away" and burst into spontaneous applause.

Coral is confident opening night will be a good one and she looks forward to good houses in the comfort of the Little Theatre for the upcoming November season.