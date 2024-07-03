Te Awamutu Brass Band member Chris Burrell (left) and supporter Pam Burrell with museums and heritage director Anne Blyth and collections manager Sarah Dawe.

Te Awamutu Brass Band member Chris Burrell (left) and supporter Pam Burrell with museums and heritage director Anne Blyth and collections manager Sarah Dawe.

More than 130 years of Te Awamutu Brass Band history has been preserved for future generations thanks to Te Awamutu Museum.

The museum offers a free digitisation service for historic artefacts.

The band was prompted to look into the service to care for its historic photographs, following a devastating fire at the Rotorua Brass Band rooms in 2022. The fire destroyed decades of photos and history.

Museum collections manager Sarah Dawe said the team were thrilled to help the group digitise 70 photographs that depicted past band members and events. Some of the images date back to the 1890s.