Te Awamutu Rose Show was held in a new venue, Te Awamutu Sports Club, last year. Photo / Dean Taylor
This year marks the 60th anniversary of Te Awamutu Rose Shows - a milestone the Te Awamutu Rose Society is keen to celebrate.
The Diamond Jubilee Te Awamutu Annual Spring Rose Show on Friday and Saturday, November 1 and 2, will build on the tradition, plus add a couple of new classes which it is hoped will attract new rose devotees.
Te Awamutu has had a rose society for more than 60 years but didn’t start with an annual show until they had been operating a few years. There was also a recess and missed events due to Covid.
But now the event is back, and last year Te Awamutu Rugby Sports Club was used as a new venue, and it was so popular the society is back for 2024.
To take part in the show it is recommended to collect a schedule from Te Awamutu i-Site or Te Awamutu Mitre 10 Mega. President Diana Jones can also assist - her contact is 027 574 6505.
What is more relaxed is a new class for the Diamond Jubilee Show for first-time exhibitors, children or adults.
Entry is free and entrants can enter any two blooms or stems (30-40cm) from their own, or a family member’s, garden.
The society will provide vases and tips and techniques on how to best display the roses.
First-time exhibitors don’t need to enter, just turn up at Te Awamutu Sports Club with your blooms or stems between 4 and 6pm on Thursday, October 31.
Jones is hoping new exhibitors take the offer and that some outstanding blood are discovered - maybe even a champion.
The other new class is the Diamond Jubilee Pedestal Arrangement.
The pedestal will be provided and entrants are encouraged to capture the ‘diamond’ spirit of the 60th jubilee with a shiny, sparkling arrangement that must include at least one rose, flowers and foliage from your own garden and in your own container.
Diamond shapes are encouraged and entrants may use roses with ‘Diamond’ as part of the name.
Judging takes place Friday, with trophy presentations at 3pm.
The show is open to the public from 1-4pm on Friday and 9am until 3pm on Saturday.