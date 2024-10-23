The schedule explains all the classes and gives the deadlines for entering (phone entry to Anne Oliedam, 871 6811, between 8am and noon, Thursday, October 31) and times for staging the blooms.

There are novice and open classes, and novices can be helped with staging by society members between 6-9pm on Thursday evening.

Jones said it is important to follow the schedule as the guidelines are strictly adhered to.

What is more relaxed is a new class for the Diamond Jubilee Show for first-time exhibitors, children or adults.

Entry is free and entrants can enter any two blooms or stems (30-40cm) from their own, or a family member’s, garden.

The society will provide vases and tips and techniques on how to best display the roses.

First-time exhibitors don’t need to enter, just turn up at Te Awamutu Sports Club with your blooms or stems between 4 and 6pm on Thursday, October 31.

Jones is hoping new exhibitors take the offer and that some outstanding blood are discovered - maybe even a champion.

Lisa Fisher, pictured with 2023 Te Awamutu Rose Society president Anne Oliedam, won the Lois and Peter Self Cup for Best Exhibit Bloom or Stem, Novice and CF Penny Cup for Best Exhibition Bloom at last year's show. This year Fisher is organising Rose Sunday Wearable Arts. Photo / Dean Taylor

The other new class is the Diamond Jubilee Pedestal Arrangement.

The pedestal will be provided and entrants are encouraged to capture the ‘diamond’ spirit of the 60th jubilee with a shiny, sparkling arrangement that must include at least one rose, flowers and foliage from your own garden and in your own container.

Diamond shapes are encouraged and entrants may use roses with ‘Diamond’ as part of the name.

Judging takes place Friday, with trophy presentations at 3pm.

The show is open to the public from 1-4pm on Friday and 9am until 3pm on Saturday.

As part of the celebrations members and invited guests are having a Diamond Jubilee Dinner at Stallions on Friday evening.

The society suggests making it a complete gardening weekend by taking in the Altrusa garden ramble on Sunday, November 3 (see pages 14 and 15 for a preview).

The show is the first of the two big events for the society in November.

Art in the Park is returning to Rose Sunday this year. Photo / Dean Taylor

On Sunday, November 24 Rose Sunday will take place in Te Awamutu Rose Gardens between 10am and 3pm.

This year the society is expanding on previous years and bringing back much of the entertainment and activities.

The main theme is to come and enjoy a family-friendly picnic event in the gardens - bring or buy food and beverages and enjoy the beauty.

Events include Rose Sunday Wearable Arts, Art in the Garden, a sausage sizzle, treats from Hoops & Scoops, a coffee cart, rose fairies ‘flitting’ about the gardens and face painting.

Te Awamutu Brass will entertain in the Rose Gardens for Rose Sunday. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Brass is entertaining in the morning and Rowdy’s Rose is performing from noon until 3pm.