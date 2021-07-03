Detour in place while contractors work on expressway connection

The western Borman Road exit/entry to the roundabout will be closed to allow contractors to finish laying a 4m-deep drainage line under Borman Road. Image / Waka Kotahi

The western Borman Road exit/entry to the roundabout will be closed to allow contractors to finish laying a 4m-deep drainage line under Borman Road. Image / Waka Kotahi

The Borman Rd/Resolution Drive roundabout in Rototuna North will partially close during the upcoming school holidays as part of works on the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says that from Monday July 12 to Saturday July 24, the western Borman Rd exit/entry to the roundabout will be closed so contractors can finish laying a 4m-deep drainage line under Borman Rd.

Contractors need to work around a complex network of power ducts and cables, telecommunications cables, and water supply pipes within the work zone.

This work is part of a larger piece of work to extend Resolution Drive from the roundabout to the Waikato Expressway interchange.

A detour will be signposted and walking and cycling access will be maintained.

Most crashes occur in fine weather and between 3pm and 5pm. Image / Supplied

Meanwhile, a city-wide campaign encouraging Hamiltonians to stop, look and look again when approaching intersections has been launched.

Hamilton City Council has a strong focus on improving road safety and influencing driver behaviour, so has added a personal touch to this year's road safety campaign.

To prevent drivers from becoming complacent, the campaign is to remind the community that the person in the other vehicle or walking across the street is somebody's friend or family member says the council's community engagement advisor Mihi Bennett-Smith.

"We need to be more aware of our surroundings when travelling on our roads because when crashes happen, the impact on friends and families can be devastating. We can't do it alone, we need everyone to play their part to ensure we all get home safely," says Bennett-Smith.

There is a common misconception that most crashes happen in poor weather, but data shows most crashes occur in fine weather between 3pm and 5pm.

"So, it is important to be vigilant at all times of the day especially in the afternoon during school pick-up and heading home from work," says Bennett-Smith.

Hamilton has more than 100 roundabouts and statistics show there has been approximately 1110 reported crashes in the past five years.

The "Look Again" campaign contributes to the council's commitment to the nation-wide Vision Zero safety initiative where no one is killed or seriously injured in road crashes.