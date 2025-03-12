Sate Highway 1 Desert Road restoration and resealing work is close to finishing. The road will reopen to traffic at 1pm on Friday. Photo / NZTA

Sate Highway 1 Desert Road restoration and resealing work is close to finishing. The road will reopen to traffic at 1pm on Friday. Photo / NZTA

State Highway 1 Desert Road will reopen tomorrow, however further work will be required later this year.

The state highway has been closed between Tūrangi and Waiōuru, including the Desert Rd, since January 13 to repair 28 lane kilometres of road and rebuild the deck of the Mangatoetoenui Bridge, south of Rangipō.

While SH1 was closed, the detour from north to south was via SH41, SH47, SH4, SH49 and back to SH1 in Waiōuru. This added around 35-40 minutes to journeys.

There will be further works required to finish the final surface on the Desert Rd later in the year. This work will, wherever possible, be done at night, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

The scheduling for when this final surfacing work would be done was still being worked through.