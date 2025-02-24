Advertisement
Section of Desert Road reopens as work progresses

The Mangatoetoenui Bridge, part of the Desert Road maintenance work, is expected to open ahead of schedule. Photo / NZTA

A section of the Desert Road State Highway 1 has partially reopened as work progresses.

SH1 between Tūrangi and Waiōuru closed for about two months from January 13 while 16km of road lane is reconstructed, drainage is improved and about 15km of road shoulder is cleared.

The deck of the Mangatoetoenui Bridge will also be replaced.

The section from Tūrangi to Rangipō reopened on Friday, February 21, ahead of schedule, with a temporary speed limit, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

“Once the new surface has bedded in and settled, workers will return to sweep the road, paint road markings and remove the traffic management.”

Motorists are urged to not exceed the speed limit to prevent damage to vehicles and the new road surface.

Drivers in light vehicles are now able to use SH1 to the SH1/SH46 intersection, and use SH46 to connect to SH47.

Mangatoetoenui Bridge is expected to reopen for emergency vehicles, over-dimension loads and special access on Friday, February 28.

The remainder of the work is on track to finish on schedule in mid-March, despite some wet weather.

