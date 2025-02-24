The Mangatoetoenui Bridge, part of the Desert Road maintenance work, is expected to open ahead of schedule. Photo / NZTA

A section of the Desert Road State Highway 1 has partially reopened as work progresses.

SH1 between Tūrangi and Waiōuru closed for about two months from January 13 while 16km of road lane is reconstructed, drainage is improved and about 15km of road shoulder is cleared.

The deck of the Mangatoetoenui Bridge will also be replaced.

The section from Tūrangi to Rangipō reopened on Friday, February 21, ahead of schedule, with a temporary speed limit, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

“Once the new surface has bedded in and settled, workers will return to sweep the road, paint road markings and remove the traffic management.”