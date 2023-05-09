The Dairy Women's Network Regional Leader of the Year award 2023 went to Waikato farmer Rachel Usmar. Photo / Dairy Women's Network

Waikato farmer Rachel Usmar, who runs a farm near Matamata, has won this year’s Dairy Women’s Network (DWN) Regional Leader of the Year award.

She beat the stiff competition of the other two finalists, Canterbury farmers Emily Williams and Roseanne Megaw.

Dairy Woman’s Network chief executive and award judge Jules Benton says it was incredible what Rachel had achieved in the last few years.

“She is a driven woman who ... has a strong understanding of her ‘leadership why’ and infectious enthusiasm for having a go at anything and everything, and then donating it to others for the greater good.”

Apart from running her own farm, Rachel is a full-time Artificial Breeding (AB) Technician for LIC. She also set up a Native Plant Nursery, donating the plants to the local schools, teaching the students about the different varieties and how to plant them on a nearby dairy farm.

Rachel, one of seven Waikato regional leaders for the DWN, is mentoring young women and works alongside Industry Training Organisations to attract more women to the dairy sector.

She was also a committee member for the DWN’s recent Brighter Braver Bolder conference and is a member of the DWN’s Te Awamutu Business Group.

The award judges said about Rachel: “If you could choose a poster girl for DWN you need to look no further than Rachel.”

Dairy Women's Network chief executive Jules Benton.

Benton says: “The judges loved hearing about the joy she gains from the ongoing growth and development she provides others with ... She is an amazing woman, who has only grown through her regional leadership role.”

The annual Regional Leader of the Year award showcases inspirational women who demonstrate leadership in their local community.

Meanwhile, the Dairy Woman of the Year 2023 award went to Taranaki dairy farmer Donna Cram.

Cram, a fourth-generation dairy farmer, has been chosen due to her huge involvement in the local community. Apart from being the Taranaki Catchment Communities Inc chair, she is part of the DairyNZ Dairy Environment Leaders, an ambassador for Federated Farmers, and a Taranaki Regional councillor.

Cram was nominated alongside Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) executive director Kimberly Crewther, Canterbury farmer Rebecca Miller and Northland farmer Sheena Penwarden.

Dairy Woman of the Year 2023 Donna Cram.

DWN trustee Donna Smit said Cram stood out because of the way she inspired her community and especially encouraged young people.

“[Donna] exemplified taking a grassroots, local, regional and international view of dairy and you can see that translate into the influencing she does at regional and central government level.”

The award was sponsored by Fonterra. Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell says Cram is well-known within the co-operative.

“Donna is an outstanding ambassador for the industry. Her leadership qualities, community engagement and commitment to sustainability represent some of the best attributes of Kiwi dairy farmers. We want more young people coming into the dairy sector and she’s helping to do exactly that.”

Cram will receive a scholarship of up to $20,000 for an approved and personally chosen development programme, professional/business coaching or learning experience.