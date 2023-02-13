Two people wade through waist-high water after abandoning their car on the raod to Hahei on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Matthew Davison

Two people wade through waist-high water after abandoning their car on the raod to Hahei on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Matthew Davison

Thames-Coromandel District has been hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle overnight. Roads in the Coromandel have been left flooded by metres of water, described by Civil Defence as “absolutely impassable”, while a third of the district is without power and “virtually every road” is closed.





This morning the Government declared a national state of emergency.

A map of the Thames-Coromandel District shows which areas were expected to be most affected. Graphic / Thames-Coromandel District Council

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty says: ”This is an unprecedented weather event that is having major impacts across much of the North Island.”

Waikato’s Civil Defence and Emergency Management (CDEM) joint committee chairperson Anna Park declared a regional state of emergency last night.

She says the declaration was not intended to alarm people. “In fact, just the opposite. We want to reassure people we are taking the response seriously by throwing the weight of the region’s resources behind it,” Park says.

Coordinating the regional response allows the group controller to help prioritise the allocation of resources, like emergency and contracted services, to the most impacted areas of the region.

As #CycloneGabrielle deepens off the coast of Aotearoa, waters rose mercilessly around our Eastern coastline.



Houses were flooded, whole areas evacuated, cars stranded — and desperate travelers were forced to brave the treacherous floodwaters.



“Given the severity of the cyclone, the growing number of local declarations, and the closeness to other heavily impacted areas such as Auckland and the Bay of Plenty, we felt this is the right next step,” Park says.

Waikato District and Hauraki District Councils declared a state of emergency in their districts yesterday afternoon. Thames-Coromandel District Council has been in a state of emergency since the Auckland Anniversary weekend.

For other councils in the Waikato, the regional declaration does not automatically trigger a change to their current response arrangements.

Civil Defence group controller Julian Snowball says” “Most people in our region will not be impacted further by the regional state of emergency.”





In the Coromandel, at least 15 roads have been closed due to flood damage, teams are on standby at Koputauaki Bridge on Colville Rd in the event of any dam breach upriver of the bridge.

The closed roads include SH2 Paeroa to Waihi including Karangahake Gorge, SH25 Tairua to Hikuai, SH25 Whangamata to Waihi and Hot Water Beach Rd between SH 25 and Parangi Road.

Coromandel Civil Defence controller Garry Towler says: “We have certainly been pummelled. We have lost cell phone coverage in Whangamatā and Tairua and many of our coastal communities north and south of Whitianga, including places like Matarangi and Hahei.”

“We understand there may be water issues in some villages, so we’re asking people to conserve water until we can get things fixed,” he says.

A significant slip on SH25 behind Whangamata. Photo / Thames-Coromandel District Council

Towler told TVNZ’s Breakfast show this morning that the region had been hit with over 400ml of rain overnight, combining with the gale-force winds to effectively “shut down” the Coromandel.

“Everything that was predicted to happen, happened,” he said.

“The entire Coromandel is totally cut off. There’s widespread surface flooding - it is quite bad.”

About 11 cellphone sites had come down too, he said. “We’ve lost all contact with the likes of Whangamatā.”

Talking on Mike Hosking’s Breakfast Show, Thames Coromandel District Council chief executive officer Aileen Lawrie said practically every road had unconfirmed slips on them.

“It’s across the whole region, the whole district has outages in various places, slips in lots of places,” Lawrie says.

“Bearing in mind we came into this with totally saturated soil, it’s not surprising we have slips everywhere. But our community have been fabulous, they’ve done the right thing.”

Lawrie understands the rain just passed, which she said was a relief.

However, the wind is expected to pick up later today which concerns council staff - the calm experienced in Whitianga this morning suggested it was encountering the eye of the storm.

“We’ve had five dress rehearsals this year so [the public] all knew what to do this morning, so far I’m not aware of anybody in life-threatening or risk situations,” she said.

The short-term focus for council staff will be to re-open key network roads to get the region back connected with the rest of the country.











