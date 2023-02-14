One of the slips on the Thames Coast Road shows the challenges facing Waka Kotahi contractors. Photo / NZTA

Coromandel is expected to remain largely isolated again today February 15 with all major arterial roads still closed, despite Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contractors working tirelessly all Tuesday to clear slips and open up everything they can around the peninsula.

The weather forecast for the next three days shows settled weather which Waka Kotahi says will help the clean-up efforts.

The Karangahake Gorge remained closed at Waka Kotahi’s Tuesday evening update. State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range has opened.

Check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner (www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the most up-to-date information on incidents on the network.

Update on closures in Coromandel and East Waikato as of 6pm Tuesday

SH25 Kopu to Thames: OPEN

SH25 Thames to Tapu: CLOSED

Due to numerous slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation and debris, the road is closed between Tararu and Ruamahanga Bay.

One lane will be open to emergency services from Tararu to Whakatete Bay by Wednesday.

There is a slip on SH25 immediately north of Otuturu Crescent at Ruamahanga Bay so there is no access to Tapu from this side.

A slip on Matarangi Rd on the Coromandel. PICTURE / TCDC

SH25 Tapu to Coromandel: OPEN

There is a significant area of cracking on the road between the Kereta Hill / Manaia lookout. The Manaia township and has been inspected by a geotechnical engineer. Waka Kotahi contractors will reduce the road width at this location to help to safeguard the stability of the road once traffic management resources can be brought up the coast.

Cracking has also been identified immediately south of the Te Kouma Road intersection with SH25 and this is being reviewed by a geotechnical engineer this evening,

Due to numerous slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation and debris on the road, extreme caution is advised on the rest of this section of SH25.

Coromandel to Te Rerenga OPEN – essential travel only

This route is compromised due to numerous slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation and debris on the road, extreme caution is advised.

SH25 Te Rerenga to Kūaotunu: CLOSED

Fully closed due to major slips between Matarangi Road and Kūaotunu.

SH25 Kūaotunu to Whitianga: OPEN – essential travel only

The route is compromised due to numerous slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation and debris on the road. Extreme caution is advised.

SH25 Whitianga to Tairua: OPEN – essential travel only

Due to numerous slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation and debris on the road, extreme caution is advised on the rest of this section of SH25.

SH25 Tairua to Hikuai: CLOSED

Fully closed between Tairua and Hikuai due to flooding. Water is receding so the road may be passable to light vehicles by dark.

SH25 Hikuai to Whangamata CLOSED

Fully closed due to major slips between Hikuai and Onemana.

Onemana can be accessed from Whangamata.

SH25 Whangamata to Waihi: OPEN

Due to small slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation, and debris on the road, extreme caution is advised on the rest of this section of SH25.

SH25A: FULLY CLOSED

Existing slip.

One lane has been opened through a large slip that was blocking both lanes immediately east of Kopu but the slip material remains mobile so this section of the road could close again without notice.

SH2 Mangatarata to Te Poi: OPEN

SH2 Paeroa to Waihi inc. Karangahake Gorge: CLOSED

The SH2 Karangahake Gorge remains closed due to numerous small slips, fallen trees, surface flooding and debris on the road.

It is expected to reopen today, February 15, as soon as work is complete, and it is safe to do so.

SH2 Waihi to Athenree Gorge: OPEN

SH26 Morrinsville to Te Aroha: OPEN

SH26 Te Aroha to Paeroa-Tahuna Road: OPEN

SH26 Paeroa-Tahuna Road to Paeroa: CLOSED

Likely to reopen before nightfall when flood gates at Paeroa can be reopened

SH26 Paeroa to Kopu: OPEN

Priority give-way operating at Hikutaia due to a slip.

Flooding on the lanes of SH26 at Komata.

Due to surface flooding and debris on the road, caution is advised on the rest of this section of SH26.

SH29 Kaimai Ranges: OPEN

The situation can change rapidly- check the latest weather conditions with MetService, and consult Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for the most up-to-date information on road closures.

Journey Planner is updated 24/7 by Waka Kotahi traffic operations centres and is the best source of the most recent and reliable information available on state highway closures and disruptions. Remember to refresh the page when checking the status of highways to ensure that the latest updates are displayed.

