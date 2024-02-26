Coromandel MP Scott Simpson. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

OPINION

Summer continues on the Coromandel and around our region.

There are still plenty of visitors wanting to make the most of what I hope will be several more months of good weather. Recently we’ve played host to some really impressive events.

The Wings and Wheels festival in Thames was a great day out and it was stunning to see the aero display over the town.

I also attended the Paeroa Highland Games and Tattoo, which continues to be a standout event on the local calendar and it’s not going to be long before Whangamatā’s famous Beach Hop returns for another year.

A huge thank you to everyone who was and is involved in organising these and other events around the region.

However, it hasn’t been all good news. A few incidents of petty crime marred what was otherwise a positive summer.

The damage done to property was completely unacceptable and people are rightfully frustrated by these senseless acts of vandalism. It’s going to take some time to restore law and order, but we must move away from the soft-on-crime approach that we’ve seen over the last six years.

My hat goes off to our local police, as well as those brought in over the summer, for the work that they do to keep our communities safe.

In terms of politics, the political year is now well underway, and the coalition Government has been making its way through our 100-Day Plan.

After every election, ministers are briefed on the state of their portfolios. These make for grim reading and illustrate the turnaround job ahead. The top priority is rebuilding the economy and getting it working for all New Zealanders.

The wasteful spending has to stop. I’m pleased we’ve put an end to Labour’s ill-conceived and massively expensive Three Waters project.

A strong economy means we can afford better healthcare, education and build the roads and infrastructure we need. That’s where our focus needs to be and it is.

Scott Simpson is the Member of Parliament for Coromandel and senior Whip of the National Party.

Stay up to date with HC Post and Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.