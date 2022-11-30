Thousands of people lined up on Whangamata's Port Rd to see the grand parade. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

The long-awaited Repco Beach Hop 2022 festival hopped around the Coromandel last week and brightened up the region with the spirit of the 1950s and 60s and lots of classic cars.

The festival kicked off in Waihī on Wednesday, then cruised to Thames, after that it revved up Onemana and finally culminated at its home town Whangamatā on Saturday and Sunday.

Beach Hop fans from all over the North Island literally weathered the storm and wouldn’t let the rain during the week dampen the party mood.

The various events including best-dressed competitions, quiz nights and comedy shows helped to spread good vibes and the parades through the towns’ centres brought some colour to the Coromandel, contrasting the gray clouds.

Nobody had to get cold as rock’n’roll lessons, shows and competitions, as well as live music got everybody moving and transported festival attendees back to those summer nights in the 60s.

Beach Hop is an annual classic car and rock'n'roll festival. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

On the weekend, visitors were rewarded for their persistence during the week as the sun came out and Whangamatā’s streets were jam-packed. Thousands of people lined the town’s Port Rd to have a look at the grand parade, the rock ‘n’ roll club march and the vintage competition.

After the event, the organisers thanked festival attendees on Facebook.

“It was a challenge ... but we managed to pull it all together and deliver an event we are happy with.”

Beach Hop, founded in 2000, is usually held in March but had to be postponed earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Lucky for the established fanbase, because it means that this year’s Beach Hop is the first of two within four months, as the 2023 event is already in the works for its original March date, set to run from March 22 to 26.

