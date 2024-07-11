Fire and Emergency responded to a fire at a Hamilton motel this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

One person has been rescued by Fire and Emergency crews who responded to a fire at a motel in Hamilton East this morning.

They were alerted to the fire in Grey St at 7.52am and responded with two trucks.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency said the fire at “a motel premise” was out upon arrival. However, the building was full of smoke so the crews used ventilation gear.

“One person came out of the building ... who was handed over to ambulance,” the spokesperson said.

“A fire investigator is on-site to do a scene examination.”