In the 2022/2023 funding round, the Te Awamutu Community Food Forest received support for its Pekarau Mural.

Waipā creatives are invited to apply for funding for community art and cultural activities.

The second round of the Creative Communities Scheme will have a total of $32,500 available for local initiatives.

The funds, which Waipā District Council distributes on behalf of Creative New Zealand, are allocated to support, promote and increase participation in the arts throughout Waipā.

To qualify for funding from the scheme, initiatives must evolve around boosting access and participation, diversity, or engagement with young people in the arts.

Groups, organisations and individuals can apply for grants between $500-$5000.

In the 2022/2023 funding round, the Te Awamutu Community Food Forest received support for its Pekarau Mural. Project leader Megan Priscott said the space came to life thanks to the Creative Community Fund.

The Te Awamutu Community Food Forest is located at Pekerau Reserve and is a communal fruit forest and space for the community to share and connect.

“We love our mural, Kaitiaki o mara kai [Guardians of food garden] and we love what it represents and how it brings people together in the space,” Priscott said.

Applications will close on March 31.

Funding applications are assessed and grants are allocated by a committee of members who have a keen interest and knowledge in the arts sector.

For more information including the application form and funding criteria visit waipadc.govt.nz/creativecommunities

