Craft fair booked out

Waikato Herald
Te Awamutu Craft Fair is a popular annual event. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu i-Site’s annual Craft Fair is fully booked, with a waiting list of stallholders and enquiries still arriving via email, phone and social media pages.

“This is exciting and our team are all set and ready for a fabulous day – here’s hoping we have warm, fine and dry weather,” said I-Site manager Raewyn Anderson.

The Craft Fair is from 9am until 2pm on Saturday, November 9 at Selwyn Park.

Stallholders include plants and garden art, clothing, wooden and iron goods, jewellery and kids toys, Māori carving, food, and baking.

There are also sausage sizzles, food trucks, music with Lizzie Marie, face painting and some community organisations promoting their activities.

Anderson said this is a genuine feel-good fair and an opportunity to start Christmas shopping and spending your money locally and supporting crafters and local providers.

With almost 120 stalls and food truck providers, this could be the best fair yet.

