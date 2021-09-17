Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Two Cambridge locations of interest named

Two Covid places of interest have today been announced in Cambridge - Z Hautapu and Tuck Shop in Albert St. Photo / Supplied

Cambridge residents are being asked to be vigilant after two new Covid-19 locations of interest have been named in the town.

The announcement today comes after a supermarket delivery driver from Auckland stopped at these locations on route to Tauranga, before returning to Auckland and subsequently testing positive for Covid-19.

The two locations are Z Hautapu on Friday, September 10 between 9.40am and 9.42am; and Tuck Shop in Albert St, Cambridge on Wednesday, September 15 between 8.50am and 10am.

Mayor Jim Mylchreest urges calm for the town and surrounding Waipā District.

"We just need to exercise common sense and ensure anyone who was at those locations of interest at those reported times get tested, and self-isolates.

"This showcases why it is so important that people continue to contact trace wherever they go, every day. Because of this, we will know who has been to these locations, and they can be notified and get tested.

"Whether you have symptoms or not, get a test. Do the right thing for the community,"

Mylchreest said.

Testing can be done at most medical centres in Cambridge and Te Awamutu, as well as the Waikato District Health Board testing station at Founders Theatre in Hamilton.

To check your local testing centre location, head to www.healthpoint.co.nz. The full list of locations of interest is available at www.health.govt.nz.

Currently all of New Zealand except Auckland is in Delta level 2, while Auckland remains in alert level 4 (lockdown).