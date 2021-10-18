Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Hamilton mayor's warning to level 3 rule breakers

Masks are still a requirement when you are near others in Hamilton, and no picnics, walks or gatherings are allowed with people outside your bubbles. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate is concerned that many people are failing to follow level 3 rules on physical distancing and mask wearing while they are out and about enjoying the recent fine weather.

"People are simply breaking the rules, either because they don't understand them or they are not taking those rules seriously enough. Well, they need to or this is going to get a lot worse before it gets better," the mayor says.

Unlike Auckland, Hamilton remains at full alert level 3 restrictions, meaning no picnics, walks, or gatherings are allowed with people outside your bubbles.

Southgate is urging people to keep their distance at popular outdoor spots following the Government's decision to extend alert level 3 in Hamilton.

At level 3, the city's playgrounds and facilities, including skateparks and basketball courts, are completely closed. While parks, walkways, and river paths remain open, people must stick to their bubbles and maintain 2m distance from others.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate. Photo / Supplied

Despite this, Southgate said many Hamiltonians had contacted her, worried about the lack of physical distancing at busy outdoor spaces. People were also concerned about too few masks being worn, she said.

"There's a lot of confusion out there, with many people thinking we're in some kind of softer level 3 like Auckland. We are not. I have raised this confusion with officials and asked them to make it a lot clearer," she said.

"It's concerning to see people without masks failing to steer clear of others on crowded pathways or picnicking in large groups," Southgate says.

"We've had some stunning weather and I can understand why people want to get outside and enjoy our green spaces. But let's keep our distance, especially at busy spots such as the river path and around the lake."

"Each time someone breaks their bubble, it puts our wider community at risk. To keep each other safe and to reopen our city, we need to do better."

Hamilton's parks and walking tracks remain open, so children and caregivers can enjoy the city's outdoors. People can kick a ball around at the park, go for a jog or a bike ride, and enjoy the warmer weather, as long as they stick to their bubble and stay 2m away from other people.

"I was really heartened to see so many people get vaccinated over the weekend. Hang in there Hamilton – stick to your bubbles, keep your distance, wear masks, get vaccinated. Think of our local business people who are really suffering as well. This is incredibly hard on them," Southgate said.

Yesterday, Waikato DHB reported three new community cases of Covid-19 in the Waikato. One was confirmed as a close household contact of an existing case while two are now under investigation. The region has a total of 45 cases.

Pop-up testing sites have been set up in Kihikihi just south of Te Awamutu, and at Whatawhata west of Hamilton where a community case has connections.

Priority testing is for people who are symptomatic or who have been at a location of interest, or have been instructed to be tested by Public Health or their GP.

People line up for Covid testing at Founders Theatre in Hamilton. Photo / Christine Cornege

Pop-up testing continues in Hamilton at Claudelands Event Centre and Te Kōhao Health in Wairere Drive, alongside the ongoing community testing centre at Founders Theatre.

Testing in Raglan and Te Awamutu is now being done at general practices.

Locations of interest in the Waikato can be found on the Ministry of Health website: https://www.health.govt.nz/locationsofinterest.

People can also get tested on appointments at GP practices across the region, including designated GP practices that take enrolled and non-enrolled patients. See Healthpoint for a full list of options.

The DHB says: "It is important that our testing facilities are available for those priority individuals who meet the criteria for seeking a test at this time. This allows us to rapidly investigate whether there has been any community spread."

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a Covid-19 test, wherever you go.

Up to 9am on Monday, 523,453 Covid-19 vaccinations had been delivered in the Waikato; 295,505 first doses and 227,948 second doses.