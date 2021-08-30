Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: More than 260,000 vaccinations across the Waikato

Waipa mayor Jim Mylchreest receives his Covid-19 vaccine at Te Awamutu's community vaccination centre. Photo / Te Awamutu Courier

Up to 9am on August 30 a total of 264,052 Covid-19 vaccinations had been delivered to people across the Waikato.

Between Friday, August 27 and Sunday, August 29 there were 18,946 vaccinations delivered in the Waikato District Health Board region.

People aged 30 plus can now book their vaccination appointments at bookmyvaccine.nz or by calling 0800 28 29 26.

Staff in PPE at work at a testing centre. Photo / Mark Mitchell

From September 1 appointments for 12-15-year-olds can be made online at bookmyvaccine.nz. All Covid-19 vaccination centres in the Waikato are operating under alert level 4 conditions.

The DHB says if you have a booking and don't receive a call, please attend your vaccination booking as scheduled, making sure you are following health measures and wear a face covering or mask.

Don't attend your appointment if you are unwell or have had a Covid-19 test and are awaiting results. Stay home if you are sick and get advice on whether you need a Covid-19 test.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. The DHB asks everyone to double check their appointment notifications for full details to ensure they turn up at the correct vaccination centre, on time.

On the Covid-19 testing front across the broader Waikato DHB region, 1279 Covid-19 tests were processed on Friday, August 27, 750 were processed on Saturday, August 28, and 471 tests were processed on Sunday, August 29 by the Waikato DHB lab.

The DHB also reports that the Coromandel and Claudelands pop-up testing sites are now closed as numbers have declined. It says demand for testing can be met by the Community Testing Centre at Founders Theatre in Hamilton and within general practices and urgent care clinics.

The Claudelands testing centre can be reopened at short notice if necessary, the DHB says.

The testing figures over three days at the Coromandel and the Founders Theatre centres were:

Friday, August 27:

• 25 at the Coromandel testing centre.

• 191 at the Founders testing centre

Saturday, August 28:

• 15 - Coromandel

• 181 - Founders

Sunday, August 29:

• 8 - Coromandel

• 160 - Founders

‌

Covid-19 Testing Centres

Testing in Coromandel continues at Coromandel Family Health Clinic, 80 Kapanga Rd, Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm. All patients must call the clinic and make an appointment. Also at Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki, Coromandel, 225 Kapanga Rd. Call the clinic on 07 866 8084 for more information.

Testing in Hamilton continues at Hamilton Community Testing Centre, Founders Theatre carpark, entrance off Norton Rd, 8am to 4pm.

Testing in Tokoroa is available at Tokoroa Family Health, Tokoroa Hospital; phone 07 886 5431 to make a booking; or at Tokoroa Medical Centre - phone

07 886 8777 to make a booking.

Go to Healthpoint for a full list of GPs offering Covid-19 testing or call your GP to check.

The following general practices will test people who do not have a regular doctor or are not enrolled at a general practice.

• Anglesea Urgent Care Hamilton (outside of Founders hours)

• Coromandel Family Health

• Glenview Medical Centre, Hamilton

• Hamilton Lake Clinic

• Health Te Aroha

• Matamata Medical Centre

• Mercury Bay Medical Centre

• Paeroa Medical Centre

• Raglan Medical Centre

• Te Kauwhata Medical Centre

• Te Kohao Health, Hamilton

• Te Korowai O Hauora Coromandel

• Te Korowai O Hauora Thames

• Te Korowai O Hauora Whitianga

• Te Kuiti Medical Centre

• Thames Medical Centre

• Tokoroa Family Health

• Tokoroa Medical Centre

• Tui Medical Te Rapa, Hamilton

• Victoria Clinic & Urgent Care, Hamilton

• Waihi Family Doctors

• Waihi Health Centre

• Whangamata Medical Centre

Covid-19 tests are free but please ring first to make an appointment, the DHB says.

If you have cold or flu-like symptoms and are concerned about your risk of Covid-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic. If you take your NHI number with you, it can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.