Waste Management NZ has been awarded the solid waste contract to run the district's kerbside collections, refuse transfer station operations and implementation of food waste collection for the next ten years.

The contrac starts in September 2023, says the Thames Coromandel District Council and their Hauraki counterparts.

Waste Management NZ was selected as the service provider following a robust procurement and tender evaluation process.

"At approximately $80 million over the next 10 years, this is a hugely significant contract for our district," says Thames Coromandel District Council (TCDC) Mayor Sandra Goudie.

"Due to the complexity and size of the contract, we have followed an extremely robust and thorough process. Tenders we received from companies interested in providing our solid waste services were very carefully scrutinised and evaluated.

"Congratulations to Waste Management NZ who our council is looking forward to working with to reduce the environmental impact of waste services over the next 10 years," says Mayor Sandra.

"They were able to demonstrate how they will invest, innovate and facilitate solutions for waste collection and divert material away from landfill."

"The team at Waste Management is delighted and looking forward to working closely with the three councils to deliver outstanding waste and recovery services to all residents," says waste management general manager for the Lower North Island David Howie.

"Our aim is to provide services that are sustainable, user-friendly and people-focused. We will give the people of eastern Waikato world-class waste services they can be proud of," said Howie.

Hauraki District Council Mayor Toby Adams said, "This is a hugely significant contract for our district, due to the complexity and size of the contract we have followed an extremely thorough process. Tenders we received from companies interested in providing our solid waste services were very carefully scrutinised and evaluated.

"Waste and recycling, disposal and reduction in our district is important to council and our community. The contract for HDC was built around the community's feedback last year on their aspirations for waste management and minimisation in our district.

"We are looking forward to working with Waste Management to provide these services to our community and I would like to extend our congratulations to them on being successful in their tender," said Adams.

Waste Management is proposing to service the district from two bases, one in Thames and the other in Whitianga, which will reduce vehicle movements and therefore carbon emissions.

Starting September 1, 2023, Waste Management NZ will provide the following services for the Thames-Coromandel district:

Weekly kerbside collection and disposal of residential food waste in a 25-litre bin, including supply of the bins (this will be a new service);

Fortnightly kerbside collection and disposal of residential rubbish in a 140-litre wheelie bin, including supply of the bins (this will replace the blue bags collection);

Continued fortnightly kerbside collection and disposal of glass in a council crate (two per household maximum) and other recycling (paper, cardboard, tins and hard plastics) in a 240-litre wheelie bin – the same as our current service;

Additional rubbish and recycling collections in the peak summer period for some areas, as is currently carried out;

Resource, operate and manage our seven refuse transfer stations (RTS);

Operation of after-hours drop-off facilities at Matarangi, Tairua, Pāuanui and Whangamatā refuse transfer stations.

The new services, and changes to existing services such as different Kkerbside collection schedules, will be communicated to our district's residents, ratepayers and businesses well before the new contract begins.

Until August 31, 2023 Smart Environmental will continue to provide solid waste services. To find out the Kerbside rubbish and recycling collection schedule and RTS hours, visit tcdc.govt.nz/kerbside and tcdc.govt.nz/rts or visit Hauraki-dc.govt.nz/services/refuse/kerbside and hauraki-dc.govt.nz/services/refuse/disposal/ Summer RTS hours and Kerbside schedules will be published in December on those same pages.