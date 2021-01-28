Councils across Waikato on water alert as summer heats up

There are already restrictions on hand-held hoses in some parts of the region. Photo / File

Councils around the Waikato are urging residents and visitors to conserve water as summer heats up and everyone prepares to enjoy two long weekends.

Water restrictions are already in place in some places and households relying on tank water are advised to arrange a top-up soon.

Whitianga recorded its warmest January temperature with 31.8 deg C on January 6, the warmest since records began in 1962.

Thames-Coromandel District Council has already announced water alert level 3 in some areas and put a sprinkler ban in place.

According to the MetService, not only Whitianga but the whole Thames-Coromandel District is looking dry up until early February, putting pressure on water demand.

Council emergency management unit manager Garry Towler says: "While there will likely be some rain, with the odd heavy downpour, it is nowhere near enough to ease the pressure on water supplies."

He said data from Waikato Regional Council indicates the dry period will have long legs and extend through March and into April.

While most of the Coromandel, including Hahei, Whitianga, Tairua, Pauanui, Onemana and Whangamata has banned all sprinklers, unattended hoses and irrigation systems, Thames remains on level 2.

Residents and visitors are asked to keep using water carefully to ensure our supply continues. Thames Valley has a permanent total watering ban in place.

Hauraki, Matamata-Piako, Waipā, and Hamilton City are at level 1, only allowing sprinklers from 6am to 8am and 6pm to 8pm.

Hot temperatures were forecast for most of New Zealand this week, with Weatherwatch reporting Canterbury approaching 40 deg C on Tuesday.

Hamilton was expecting some showers but is still predicted to reach close to 30 deg C next week.

Over the summer, the Coromandel population almost triples with the influx of visitors. In December, about 113,000 visitors came to the Coromandel, pushing the demand for water.

"We all have to carefully manage our water use for at least the next three months and stick to water conservation measures. This, we hope, will get us through to Easter or we face the possibility of having the tap run dry," says Towler.

TCDC operations group manager Bruce Hinson says washing boats especially uses a lot of water.

"This is a challenge during peak summer periods. However, flushing out the boat's motor is not a problem, as it's considered ordinary use to keep the boat operating."

TCDC is also allowing some private water tankers to fill up from the council supply because some communities are having trouble gaining access to drinking water. The council says it has agreed to sell them water in a managed way that will not affect local supplies.

The amount of water council can take from streams and rivers is limited by consents from Waikato Regional Council. Rain does not increase the volume of water council can take.

Households relying on tank water in the Waikato have no reason to panic. Waikato News spoke to four tank water suppliers and all say they haven't been as busy as last year. But they expect that to change soon.

Hauraki Mayor Toby Adams says: "Our river levels are already lower than this time last year so our take from the river has to drop too.

"The best way to keep our rivers healthy and avoid restrictions is to keep as much water as possible in the rivers by reducing what we each use now."

The regional council says if everyone in Hamilton spent 30 seconds less in the shower, it would save more than a million litres a day.

Because Waipā District was put under an outdoor watering ban last year, it has decided to move earlier this year to conserve water.

Water services manager Martin Mould says: "The water supply of Te Awamutu and Pirongia is coming from a small stream on Mt Pirongia which is quickly affected by hot and humid temperatures."

Although Otorohanga has no restriction on water use, the district council has put out a water conservation message for Kawhia, as high visitor numbers have increased demand.

Hamilton's water use hit 77 million litres on January 14. Since then, the city has been following the council's call to save water. The cooler, wetter weather certainly helped flatten the curve and reduced the water use to 52 million litres last Thursday, the council said.

HCC spokesperson Rebecca Robinson says council is urging people to keep using water carefully as summer is not over yet and temperatures are expected to rise again, especially with Auckland Anniversary and Waitangi Day long weekends coming up.

Waipā water services manager Martin Mould says: "The long weekend is typically a trigger for high water use as residents wash boats and other vehicles and run a number of washing loads in preparation for the upcoming school start."

The four water alert levels

1: Conserve water

Sprinklers are only permitted between 6am and 8am and 6pm and 8pm. Hand-held hoses can be used any time.

2: Water on alternate days

Hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems can only be used on alternate days.

3: Sprinkler ban

Sprinklers and garden irrigation systems are prohibited, and hand-held hoses should only be used on alternate days.

4: Total watering ban

All use of water outside the house is banned.