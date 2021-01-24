Covid-19: Tests available at Waikato holiday hot spots

A Covid-19 testing centre set-up in the Waikato during the initial outbreak last year. Photo / File

If you are still on holiday at any Coromandel hotspots or to Waikato's West Coast beaches Waikato DHB holiday arrangements for Covid-19 tests are still in place.

Waikato DHB, in partnership with local healthcare providers, has in place a comprehensive testing plan to keep communities and visitors safe while on holiday.

Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki and Anglesea Clinic Accident and Urgent Medical have testing sites in Coromandel, Whitianga, Tairua and Whangamata.

The services will run until January 31, excluding public holidays and weekends. Raglan Medical Centre has also increased its Covid-19 testing capacity.

You will still be able to get a test at designated general practices across the Waikato. A full list is available on the DHB website. (https://www.waikatodhb.health.nz/your-health/covid-19-in-waikato/cbac/).

The Founders Theatre testing site in Hamilton will be in operation during its normal hours of 8am to 4pm, seven days a week.

The DHB reminds the public about some basic, but important actions that protect themselves and others against Covid-19.

Keep doing these four simple things:

• Wash your hands

• Scan QR codes

• Turn on bluetooth tracing on the NZ Covid Tracer app

• Stay home if you're feeling unwell and get advice from Healthline on 0800 611 116 about getting a Covid-19 test.

Covid-19 symptoms to look out for are:

• New or worsening cough;

• A fever;

• Shortness of breath;

• Sore throat;

• Sneezing and runny nose; or temporary loss of smell.

More tips for guarding against Covid-19:

If you're at a party with people you haven't met before, try and make a note of who is in your social circles. Even better, remember to scan in at the venue using the NZ Covid Tracer app and keep your bluetooth on to help with contact tracing.

If you're hosting an event you can create your own QR code for guests to check in with the app. You could also consider having your event outdoors - the more space people have, the harder it is for Covid-19 to spread if it is in the community.

It is helpful to keep a note of guests visiting your place, especially if you're expecting a big crowd. This will help with contact tracing and prevent further spread of Covid-19.

If you're heading away on holiday, consider packing a 'holiday essentials' kit with face masks, hand sanitiser, cleaning products, a booklet for contact tracing.

You may want to consider packing extra food and water supplies in the instance there is a community outbreak and the country moves up alert levels.