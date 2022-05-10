Louise Huisken and Jan Murray with items left outside the Ngāruawāhia Church Op Shop. Photo / Supplied

While they encourage people to donate items, please don't use us as a dumping ground – that's the message from a Ngāruawāhia op shop dealing with large piles of rubbish left outside their store.

Most days, Louise Huisken and Jan Murray arrive to find a large pile of items outside the Ngāruawāhia Church Op Shop. Some are things they can sell, but a lot of it is rubbish.

"We are very grateful for all the good stuff we get," says Louise, "but we've had everything from broken furniture, clothes with blood stains and dirty nappies left outside the store.

"People even leave their bags of household rubbish outside the shop. People can be very kind, and we are extremely thankful for their donations, but please don't drop your rubbish off for us to get rid of."

Jan is urging people to be considerate. "It happens most days and it's really frustrating. It's not fair on the people who have to clear it up. For the big items, we have to organise a trailer for it to be removed and we have to pay to get rid of the items we can't sell. We are very grateful to Waikato District Council staff, who help to pick up the rubbish bags left on the footpath."

The issue is not only costly for charities, it could be a costly mistake for those responsible, says the council community safety manager Sarah Bourke.

The Red Cross store at Five Cross Roads, Hamilton, where unwanted goods are often dumped while the shop is closed. Photo / Belinda Feek

"Leaving household rubbish outside op shops is actually illegal dumping."

While people may think they are doing the right thing with their unwanted items, dumping unusable items outside charity shops takes away money from those who need it most, she says.

"It means charities have less to put back into the community and to continue their good work. It's unfair on charity shop staff and it's a health and safety risk for them."

This is not just an issue outside charity shops or an issue in Ngāruawāhia. Every year, Waikato District Council receives more than 740 requests to pick up illegal dumping from across the district – that's more than two every day. There's a $400 fine given to anyone caught dumping rubbish illegally.

● Check first and drop off during shop hours

While the council encourages people to recycle and reuse, please check with your local charity shops to make sure they have space for the items or want them. Some charity shops don't sell mattresses or furniture, for example.

Do not leave items outside on the footpath.

● Think about the items you are donating - do not drop off damaged or broken items

Are they in good condition? Would someone buy them?

Charity shops want only quality goods they can resell. If you give them items they can't sell, you are burdening them with the cost of getting rid of the rubbish.

● Be considerate – think about the people at the other end

Dumping household rubbish or damaged or broken items is unfair on the people who must sort it out and clean it up

● Report illegal dumping

Phone 0800 492 452 to report illegal dumping in Waikato district. You can also report illegal dumping on the WDC website (www.waikatodistrict.govt.nz/dodgydumpers) and on the council's Facebook group: Let's stop the Dodgy Dumpers.

There is a $400 fine for people illegally dumping rubbish.

● Take your rubbish to the dump

You will find information about transfer stations on the district council website: www.waikatodistrict.govt.nz/rubbish