Coromandel Youth Sailing participants take part in a summer school on the water.

Coromandel Youth Sailing participants take part in a summer school on the water.

A keen group of Coromandel yachties have breathed new life into a youth sailing initiative.

Coromandel Youth Sailing, under the umbrella of the Coromandel Youth Support Association, just received four O’pen BIC skiff sailing boats to offer new sailing experiences.

An O’pen skiff sailing boat is a modern boat where the hull is as open as possible to leave the helmsman free to move around and trim the boat to any wind and water conditions. It is fast, but designed for children’s sail training.

Coromandel Youth Sailing administrator Glenys Carr said the group launched in the 2022-23 summer season with a small group of Thames keel boat sailors and four aged Delta sailing dinghies from the Coromandel Area School.

Their aim was to teach youngsters how to sail as the ageing dinghies had been in storage and not used for some time.

The initiative quickly gained enthusiasm and support from the community.

They set about making applications and were successful in gaining a $15,000 grant from the New Zealand Community Trust for four O’pen skiffs and safety helmets.

“The O’pen skiffs will advance our students through Yachting New Zealand’s level two and three ‘Sail Fast’ courses and help foster a life-long passion for sport sailing,” Carr said.

“Partnered with the Coromandel Youth Support Association, our first season saw 16 young, enthusiastic sailors take to the water; we enjoyed great support and engagement from all of the families involved, many asked ‘what’s next?’

“In the last 2023-24 season we started to think about transitioning our sailors from the dinghies and into something faster and more responsive - the Skiff idea was born.”

The young sailors have been learning in aged Delta sailing dinghies.

Lucas Evans, the parent of one youngster said the new skiffs were very exciting for the young sailors.

“We can now extend their sailing opportunities and retain their interest and engagement when they’re ready for the next step.”

Another parent, Jenna James, said she enjoyed observing her daughter’s growth in confidence throughout her sailing lessons.

“Despite beginning with no experience, she emerged from the programme with a newfound sense of assurance at navigating the waters alongside her sailing partner. It was truly inspiring to witness her development and the positive impact of the instruction provided.”

Young sailor Kahu Evans said it would be a bit scary to sail in a bigger boat after the small ones, “but I know our instructors will help us to learn how to handle them”.

NZCT national grants manager Ben Hodges said providing pathways in sport was crucial for retaining young people’s engagement.

“These O’pen skiffs should do the trick.”