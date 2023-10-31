52 sections are available at Pepe Ridge., of which, 35 had been purchased at time of writing.

52 sections are available at Pepe Ridge., of which, 35 had been purchased at time of writing.

A new coastal housing development in Tairua has attracted a huge amount of interest from buyers looking to live there, in an area traditionally known for its high proportion of holiday homes. This should “bring confidence back to the Coromandel”, says the agent tasked with selling sections.

Thirty-five of 52 available sections at Pepe Ridge have been sold in the development which, according to advertising, is a stylish enclave of quality homes “set amongst the misty native forests, pristine beaches and green pastures”. “Pepe Ridge is designed to be an idyllic escape from the worries of the world, the development is set just a few hours commute from Aotearoa’s largest city.”

Tony White of Sotheby’s, who is selling sections at Pepe Ridge, said earthworks on the “generously sized, 1500m sections” had recently commenced after resource consent was granted by the Thames Coromandel District Council.

Pepe Ridge overlooks Tairua Harbour.

“Being big means you can build a family home, or for retirees. Mum and Dad might live there, but the kids are visiting from Auckland or Hamilton and there is plenty of space for children.”

“Things are definitely happening, the civil works are next - which will start in 2024 - and building works will kick off in 2025.”

The project has been in the pipeline for over two years, but “Covid and road damage (that includes the destruction of State Highway 25A) slowed things down”.

White said: “The community has been pretty supportive. The site was actively used by Māori in the past, and a couple of archaeologists came up in case any taonga were found and a karakia was done.

“The developers are being careful about ecology, we all recognise no one wants the eels in the estuary and the creek hurt, and there is plenty of birdlife in that area including banded rail (mioweka) and locals will have noticed the wetlands have been fenced off, " White said.

A significant amount of capital had been invested by the developers into the site which was initially signalled for development by Tairua’s Sky Mason.

“The developers have invested $10 million, and things are looking up, " said White.

“People are moving into Tairua and it’s families and retirees. It is going to keep builders and tradesmen going for years, and they will all be going and spending in local cafes and bars after work.”

“It’s a real shot in the arm for the local economy.”

The site is being developed by the company Pepe Ridge Limited whose directors are Jeremy Disher and Jason Carruthers. Disher was approached for comment but hadn’t replied by the publication deadline.

Stay up to date with HC Post and Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.