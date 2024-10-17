“The paddleboarder had made it to shore, but three kayakers were still missing.”

Whitehead said a real-life search was then managed out of Whangamatā by on-duty police SAR members and Coastguard unit members, with support from the incident management team based in Whitianga.

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded as the three kayakers were unable to make it to shore and had been blown off-course, several kilometres off the coast of Onemana.

While the paddleboarder managed to reach Whangamatā Beach, the three kayakers found themselves separated and adrift in worsening conditions.

The three kayakers had been blown out to sea.

One of the kayakers had a mobile phone and emergency services were able to locate them with the help of a private helicopter.

A Whangamatā Surf Life Saving volunteer.

“After the missing kayakers were located, there was still enough time to continue the exercise, the incident management team proceeded with planning and tasking for the two remaining Coastguard units involved,” Whitehead said.

About halfway through the exercise Surf Life Saving NZ introduced their part of the exercise, which involved their SAR squads attending a separate scenario off Cathedral Cove.

“Several important lessons were learned from the exercise, especially following the real-life incident earlier in the day,” Whitehead said.

“One key takeaway for newer incident management team members including Coastguard, Surf Life Saving and police, was that a well-organised management set-up, with proper systems and planning in place, allows for a smooth transition from an SAR exercise to a real SAR operation.

Coastguard Whitianga and police on the water during Saturday's exercise.

“During the exercise, different communication methods were tested with the Coastguard rescue vessels including VHF, phone, and email.

“Tasking via email worked well, the crew had the tasking displayed on their tablets, with clear and understood search patterns and boundaries.

“Most of the exercise was conducted electronically, including setting up search patterns, though some manual chartwork was still required.”

Each station/team had a screen, and all incoming information was visible to everyone, he said.

“Each station could also add to the operations log, with a second log maintained for communications with on-water assets.

“We also had a file administrator who organised all the documents produced during the exercise into a computer folder, which proved effective.

“There was no paperwork, nothing was lost, and the file was ready to be handed over to police or any other interested party at the end; gone are the days of dealing with paper files.

“Overall, it was a busy but successful day for everyone on the Coromandel, with all teams aligned on how we work together to save lives on the water, especially with a busy summer ahead.”







