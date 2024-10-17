Murray Whitehead, Coastguard Tautiaki Moana unit support manager, part of the management team overseeing the exercise, confirmed a call came in about a missing paddleboarder off Whenuakura Island (Donut Island), offshore from Whangamatā.
While the paddleboarder managed to reach Whangamatā Beach, the three kayakers found themselves separated and adrift in worsening conditions.
The three kayakers had been blown out to sea.
One of the kayakers had a mobile phone and emergency services were able to locate them with the help of a private helicopter.
“After the missing kayakers were located, there was still enough time to continue the exercise, the incident management team proceeded with planning and tasking for the two remaining Coastguard units involved,” Whitehead said.
About halfway through the exercise Surf Life Saving NZ introduced their part of the exercise, which involved their SAR squads attending a separate scenario off Cathedral Cove.
“Several important lessons were learned from the exercise, especially following the real-life incident earlier in the day,” Whitehead said.
“One key takeaway for newer incident management team members including Coastguard, Surf Life Saving and police, was that a well-organised management set-up, with proper systems and planning in place, allows for a smooth transition from an SAR exercise to a real SAR operation.
“During the exercise, different communication methods were tested with the Coastguard rescue vessels including VHF, phone, and email.
“Tasking via email worked well, the crew had the tasking displayed on their tablets, with clear and understood search patterns and boundaries.
“Most of the exercise was conducted electronically, including setting up search patterns, though some manual chartwork was still required.”